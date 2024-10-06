Former Ohio State Quarterback Reveals His All-Time Buckeyes Offense
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been fortunate to see many talented offensive players come through the program.
Former Buckeyes' quarterback and now college football analyst Cardale Jones recently revealed his all-time Ohio State Football offense.
Jones remained humble in his quarterback selection, electing to go with current Houston Texans star C.J. Stroud. He would follow up with Ezekiel Elliott for his running back spot, claiming that Elliott was "the best player he's every play with". The Buckeyes' have produced many impressive running backs like Archie Griffin and Eddie George, but Jones decided to go with his teammate.
The wide receiver selections for Jones were interesting, as the slew of recent talented pass catchers can make the decision complicated. For Jones' first wideout, the Buckeyes' legend selected Ted Ginn Jr. The highly-decorated Ohio State alumni caught 135 passes for 1,943 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in three years.
Jones went younger with his second wide receiving, taking New York Jets' standout Garrett Wilson. While playing alongside NFL players like Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wilson has still managed to record 2,213 yards through the air with 23 touchdowns. Finally, Jones rounded out his wide receivers with Michael Thomas.
Thomas may have not been productive during his time with the Buckeyes, tallying 1,602 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns, but the former New Orleans Saints' receiver had over 6,500 yards and 36 touchdowns in seven years. To finish the offense, Jones took Marcus Baugh for the tight end position.
Baugh was teammates with Jones during the Buckeyes' 2014 National Championship season, but only caught one pass for two yards and a touchdown.