Former Ohio State Receiver Shares What Jeremiah Smith Needs To Do To Win Heisman

Jeremiah Smith is entering what many perceive as his final collegiate season in an Ohio State uniform. According to Yahoo.com, he is also projected to be a Heisman candidate this upcoming season for the Buckeyes. a projected top five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and the number-one wide receiver taken off the board.

Last season, he finished with 87 receptions for 1,243 yards on 14.3 yards per catch to go along with 12 touchdowns.

Last month, Smith shared, according to Stephen Means of Cleveland.com, that the Buckeyes were the worst team in yards after the catch this past season.

“We were the worst team in yards after the catch last year,” Smith said. “We really had no guys who had juice when they had the ball in their hands.”

In order to improve that, Smith emphasized that they have to make guys miss and run through a soft shoulder.

“Just making guys miss,” Smith said. “Running through a soft shoulder. Coach Hank does a good job of showing me clips of how to run through a soft shoulder and how to make guys miss.”

Buckeyes Coach Cortez Hankton spoke about generating more opportunities to catch and carry the football this season.

“There have to be more opportunities to catch and carry the football,” Hankton said. “We have to be explosive on all levels.”

Something that Smith is going to showcase this season.

“That’s something that you guys are gonna see from me a lot next year,” Smith said.

What Dontre Wilson said about Smith's upcoming season

In a recent interview with the Ohio State Buckeyes on SI, former Ohio State wide receiver Dontre Wilson shared his thoughts on Smith heading into the season.

“He gonna ball the hell out, man. Like I said about Julian, now you know what to expect. It ain't like you're going out there closing your eyes and hoping something sticks. Now you're the man, you know what they're gonna throw at you, you know they're gonna try to double team you. So now you know how to get out there and get yours. Ryan Day's gonna make sure that ball is put in his hands the way it needs to be, make sure he gets his as the best receiver in college football,” said Wilson.

“It's gonna be imperative that he gets his, and it ain't just talk, he's out there doing it every week, dude. The monster. I didn't realize he was big, big as hell, about the same size as Mike Thomas, and Mike Thomas was huge. Freshman year they tried to say it was all hype, but last year he went out there and did it again. So, this year I think he's coming with a chip on his shoulder. I just pray these young brothers stay healthy, man, that's part of football. If he stays healthy, he's gonna go out there and do what he was put on this earth to do, and that's catch the football.”

What technical or mental adjustment would Wilson tell Jeremiah to focus on?

Wilson was later asked what's one technical or mental adjustment you'd tell Jeremiah Smith to focus on to take his game to the next level?

“It ain't much to tell him, man. The only thing I'd say I wish he'd do a little more is aggressive, use that size. Treat these DBs like little kids, get them out the way, they shouldn't even be on the field with you. That's one thing I learned from watching Mike,” said Wilson.

“Mike used to really Deebo dudes, 6'3", 6'4", 225, pushing these boys out the way. They throw that ball up to you, little bro, go get it every time. Just stay healthy, stay in the books, and everything you want is gonna come your way. But I can't tell you what to do — you're the best receiver out there. I just pray you stay healthy, little bro.”

The Buckeyes open the 2026 season at home against Ball State on September 5th at 12:30 pm EST.