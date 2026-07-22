Realistic Path For Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith to Win Heisman Trophy

Ohio State could have a few Heisman Memorial Trophy candidates this offseason, and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith might be at the top of the list.

The only issue is that not many receivers take home the award, so Smith is going to need to have a strong season to get there, and this is how he could do it.

How Smith can bring home the Heisman Trophy

Smith is heading into his third season of college football, and it feels like the first time he isn't playing alongside another first-round talent at receiver. He played next to Emeka Egbuka in 2024 and then last season next to Carnell Tate, both of whom were selected in the first round of the last two NFL drafts. There is a chance that Brandon Inniss could emerge this season, or true freshman Chris Henry Jr., but right now it feels like Smith is the only first-round talent in the Buckeyes' receiver room.

Since Smith is going to be the best receiver on the team by far, he could have a great chance of getting even more targets than he did last season.

Smith might need to follow DeVonta Smith's 2020 season

The last true receiver to win the Heisman Trophy was Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith in 2020, but his season was unusual due to the impact of COVID-19. Many conferences canceled games or reduced their schedules, but the SEC and Alabama played a full double-digit season. This allowed Smith to accumulate more statistics and recognition compared to other players across the country.

Another reason Smith brought home the Heisman Trophy was that his wide receiver partner, Jaylen Waddle, suffered an injury early in the season. When Waddle went down, it gave Smith more opportunities, and he finished the season with 117 receptions, 1,856 receiving yards, and 23 touchdowns in 13 games. For Jeremiah Smith to win the Heisman this season, he will likely need to achieve similar statistics.

The Heisman Trophy is traditionally awarded to quarterbacks. Smith, who is the most talented player at Ohio State, is also playing with a great quarterback in Julian Sayin, who finished as a Heisman finalist last season.

There is also a chance that Sayin could have another great season, which may take some Heisman attention away from Smith. Even though it is hard for a receiver to win the Heisman, you should never bet against Smith being able to accomplish something remarkable.