Former Ohio State Star Lands With Surprising AFC Super Bowl Contender
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star defensive end and five-time NFL Pro Bowler Joey Bosa has agreed to a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills worth $12.6 million, according to multiple reports.
Bosa was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday. There were rumors that Bosa, who has spent his entire nine-year career in Los Angeles, would be interested in joining his brother, Nick Bosa, in San Francisco but ultimately landed in Buffalo.
Bosa was selected with the third-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. As a sophomore in 2014, Bosa led the Big Ten with 13.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. The two-time All-American won a National Championship with the Buckeyes before making an impact at the next level.
Bosa was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year after logging 10.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in his first season. He wold go onto set an NFL record with 19 sacks in his first 20 career games.
In 2020, Bosa signed a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.
Bosa, who was named to four Pro Bowls in his first six years in the league, went to his fifth in 2024.
The 29-year-old pass rusher has struggled with injuries during his career. He has played a full season just three times in nine years. Over the last three seasons, Bosa has played just 28 games.
The Bills recently released Von Miller, which saved $8.4 million in cap space. Bosa will take over along the defensive line. Buffalo also signed Greg Rousseau to a four-year extension on Saturday.
The addition of Bosa is one that will bolster the defensive line for the Bills coming off an appearance in the AFC Championship Game. The Bills have attempted to build the trenches this offseason and bringing in Bosa does just that.