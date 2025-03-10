Former Ohio State Stars Lands Two-Year Deal With New York Jets
Former Ohio State star and NFL free agent quarterback Justin Fields has agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Jets. The deal is worth $40 million, including $30 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.
The Jets plan to move on from Aaron Rodgers once the new league year begins on Wednesday. Rodgers has drawn interest from multiple teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers where Fields was the backup last season.
Fields was selected 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. During his time with the Buckeyes, Fields appeared in 22 games, throwing for 5,701 yards and 67 touchdowns with just nine interceptions. Fields also rushed for 1,133 yards during his three-year career with both Ohio State and Georgia.
Fields was traded to the Steelers for a 2025 sixth-round pick last year. Pittsburgh named Russell Wilson the starting quarterback out of training camp but suffered a calf injury that allowed Fields to start the first six games of the season.
In six games, Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 record and completed 65.8% of his passes. He threw five touchdowns and one interception while being a threat with his legs.
The move to New York reunites fields with former Buckeye teammate Garrett Wilson. The two played together in 2019 and 2020. Wilson totaled 73 catches for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns during those two seasons.
Fields will become the new starting quarterback for the Jets and attempt to help them break a stretch of 14 years without making the postseason.