Four Ohio State Buckeyes honored with First-Team All-American honors

As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare to compete in the College Football Playoffs, they've received yet another set of end-of-season honors.

And these should come as no surprise.

On Thursday, Dec. 11, it was announced that four Ohio State players were named as First-Team All-Americans. The quartet includes safety Caleb Downs, linebacker Arvell Reese and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald on the defensive side of the ball, and wideout Jeremiah Smith on the offensive end.

Each player selected played a major role in the Buckeyes going undefeated in the 2025 regular season and holding a No. 1 national ranking throughout nearly the entire year. While the team did sufer a hiccup in their agenda with a loss in the Big Ten championship, they will enter the CFP as the No. 2 overall seed.

The defense has been anchored this season by the three individuals selected.

Downs, who's a junior, is projected to be a first-round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, finishing this past season with 60 total tackles, five for a loss, one sack and two interceptions. He also tacked on two pass deflections. The team captain was awarded the Lott IMPACT Trophy, while also being named a finalist for the Paycom Thorpe Award, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award this season.

Downs was also named the Big Ten's Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Big Ten Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year.

McDonald and Reese, who are also going to end up being potential first-round draft picks in a few months, were just as impactful as Downs. Reese finished the season with 62 tackles, 10 for a loss and 6.5 sacks. Like Downs, he tacked on two pass deflections, too. McDonald has been a stalwart for the front line, recording 57 tackles, eight for a loss and three sacks.

McDonald and Reese also won individual Big Ten honors, with them taking home the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year and Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year awards, respectively.

The lone offensive appearance for the Buckeyes, being Smith, is projected to be one of the most polarizing wide receivers once he becomes eligible for the NFL Draft. Fortunately, for the Buckeyes, they kept him around for another season.

He finished 2025 with 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns on an average of 13.6 yards per reception. He hauled in a career-high 80 catches this season. He now has two consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

He took home the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year honor for the second-straight year as well, joining Marvin Harrison and Penn State wideout Allen Robinson as the only individuals to win the award twice. Smith is also currently a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

The Buckeyes are currently gearing up to play in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 31, where they will take on a team yet to be determined.

The winner of the No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 10 Miami (Fla.) matchup will face off against the No. 2 Buckeyes. It will be Ohio State's third time playing on New Year's Eve in the past four years.