Game Information For Ohio State Buckeyes' Week 12 Matchup Against Northwestern
The official game information for the Ohio State Buckeyes' matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 12 has been released.
Head coach Ryan Day and the program will travel to Wrigley Field on Saturday, Nov 16, to face of against the Wildcats at 12:00 PM on the Big Ten Network (BTN).
With Northwestern playing home games on a temporary field this season, the home of the Chicago Cubs will serve as a late-season venue for the Wildcats. The contest will be one of two games that takes place this year at Wrigley Field, as the Wildcats will be back at the stadium on Nov 30 to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini.
This conference matchup will be the fourth time since 1938 that Wrigley Field will host a college contest. Last year, Northwestern fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes at the beloved baseball field, 10-7.
Led by head coach David Braun, the Wildcats are 4-5 during the 2024 college football season. Despite the team's 2-4 record in conference play this season, Northwestern managed to take down the Maryland Terrapins this year in dominant fashion, 37-10. Braun's squad will be well rested for the big game, since the program will be on bye during Week 11.
Ohio State has completely controlled the series against Northwestern. Since 1989, the Buckeyes are 21-1 against the Wildcats while holding a 10-game win streak. The last loss that occurred for the program was during the 2004-05 season when the Buckeyes fell in overtime, 33-27.
This will also be the first time Day has matched up against Northwestern since 2022. Fans remember the 21-7 victory due to the game being one of the worst performances in former Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud's career. The rainy day resulted in former running back Miyan Williams rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns.