Get To Know All 7 Ohio State Basketball Prospects in the Class of 2027

With Ohio State’s basketball season not starting until November 2 against the BYU Cougars, head coach Jake Diebler is already looking ahead.

With no verbal commitments in the 2027 class, Diebler and his coaching staff will begin hosting several 2027 prospects. Guard LJ Smith was originally planned as a 2027 commit, but he reclassified to this year, meaning he will start as a freshman.

The Buckeyes could sign perhaps as many as our players for next year’s class. Those prospects can put pen to paper when the early signing period begins on November 11.

Here are the seven prospects that Ohio State has set up official visits for.

Jaydn Jenkins – Pennsylvania

The 6’10’ big man will head to Columbus on August 26, and he will certainly be an interesting prospect.

A player who takes command under the basket, Jenkins is a formidable target, comfortable either backing down smaller defenders with controlled power or executing quick rolls to the basket after setting a screen.

He is currently looking at four other schools, alongside OSU. Michigan State, Xavier, Georgetown and NC State.

Joshua Tyson - Ohio

Two days later, promising 6’2’ guard Joshua Tyson will make a visit to Ohio State. Having come from West Chester, a short drive from Columbus, he’ll feel at home.

A gifted guard who can easily dictate the flow of a game and adjust to make it his own, Tyson is a fearless competitor who provides the Buckeyes with a solid three-point option and transition game.

When choosing a school, Tyson wants a team with a winning, family-oriented culture. Cincinnati, Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Xavier are also on the guard’s list of visits.

Deng Ngor – Ontario, Canada

Having represented Canada at the recent FIBA U18 AmeriCup in June, Deng Ngor impressed, leading his team to a 67-65 win in the Final against the USA with 15 points and 3 steals. He averaged 10.2 points and 4 rebounds overall.

A deeply smart 6’8” wing player, Ngor will be useful for the Buckeyes as a player with size who can guard three positions without needing plays run for him. He can read those plays and clean up if the play goes wrong, which requires incredibly quick thinking. He will be the player who will put up solid numbers without you realizing it until you look at the box score.

Ngor has attracted big names, as Duke, Florida, and Washington are also in the mix.

Antonio Pemberton – Massachusetts

A very attractive prospect, 6’1” guard Antonio Pemberton is an efficient scorer and playmaker which every team would love to have, which would come as no shock that Pemberton is planning eight visits, along with Ohio State. Tennessee, UCLA, Michigan State, Creighton, Kansas, Marquette and Boston College are on his radar.

A standout at the adidas ABCD Camp and 3SSB Camp, where, in 11 games, he averaged 26.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds for his Mass Rivals team, Pemberton has an ever-improving three-point shot and a quick first step, and he likes to settle for a midrange pull-up jumper, which is practically automatic.

Jason Gardner Jr. – Indiana

Those who know Jason Gardner Jr. will not be surprised to see him visit Ohio State on October 3.

One of the quickest players in the country with the ball in his hands, Gardner Jr. is a fearless player who, at 6’1”, uses his speed to attack the basket at will and, with his elite control while moving at a lightning pace, is able to be a high-level scorer.

Defensively, he is comfortable with heavy ball pressure, with quick feet and hands to disrupt passing lanes and screens.

MJ Curry – Georgia

For 6’5’, MJ Curry is a ready-made guard who boasts freakish athleticism. He heads to the Buckeyes on October 10, the same time that Ohio State are in the midst of football weekend against Maryland.

Offensively, Curry loves to attack and finish at the rim, while being a decent ball handler. He takes pride in his defense with the versatility to guard multiple positions, using stops to fuel his offensive flow.

Alongside Ohio State, Curry is also visiting Georgia Tech and TCU.

Geren Holmes – North Carolina

A player almost similar to Curry, as someone who likes to finish at the basket and uses his athleticism, Holmes is also comfortable playing as an undersized forward as well as a guard at 6’4”.

He has already visited Vanderbilt, but Holmes is a native of Ohio, so visiting the Buckeyes in the first week of November, during the OSU football clash with Oregon, will be intriguing. At the same time, Holmes will be joined on the visit by fellow guard Brady Pettigrew.