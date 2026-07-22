What We Learned From Ohio State Basketball’s Summer Practices

Summer practices are beginning to reveal what Ohio State could look like during the 2026-27 season—a roster with more scoring depth, improved size and greater defensive quickness than in recent years.

As the Buckeyes prepare for two international exhibition games in Puerto Rico on Aug. 2 and 3, head coach Jake Diebler used Tuesday’s practice to focus almost entirely on defense.

Diebler described the session as a “defensive bootcamp” and said the upcoming exhibition games will provide an early measure of the progress his team has made on both ends of the floor.

Although Ohio State’s opponents have not yet been announced, Diebler said he is eager to see how his team responds in live game action and which players emerge as leaders alongside veteran guard John Mobley Jr.

His coaching style reflected that mindset throughout practice. Diebler said he wants players to be aggressive offensively, even if it leads to mistakes, but made it clear that defensive lapses caused by poor communication or a lack of effort would not be tolerated.

During one defensive drill, he repeatedly reminded players to stay engaged away from the basketball.

“Stop relaxing off the ball,” Diebler said. “Have awareness off the ball. Your job is not done till we get a rebound.”

He also challenged his frontcourt players throughout practice, including directing 7'2" center Ivan Njegovan to maintain better positioning.

Transition defense was another consistent point of emphasis.

“This isn’t junior high basketball,” Diebler said. “Sprint back and help us anchor our defense. You either guard him for 94 feet or you get back.”

Leadership beginning to take shape

While Diebler said Mobley continues to be the team’s primary vocal leader, several newcomers appear ready to make their own impact.

Junior guard Justin Pippen said he is comfortable stepping into a leadership role with the Buckeyes. He also said Ohio State’s returning core played a major role in his decision during the transfer portal process.

“The process for me was just finding a team where I could go and just grow as a player and get me to achieve my goals of making it to the NBA, as well as just playing with returning players like John and Amare,” Pippen said.

Pippen said that while he views Diebler as a friend away from the court, their relationship changes during practice.

“He’s been pushing me a lot,” Pippen said. “He’s definitely getting me better, so I look forward to playing for him during the season.”

When asked how Diebler has pushed him, Pippen smiled.

“Just yelling at me and making me go harder,” he said.

New frontcourt brings different skill sets

Ohio State’s added size is another noticeable difference from previous seasons, and 6'11" junior Andrija Jelavić believes his versatility gives the Buckeyes a unique dimension.

“I feel I’m a little different from all the other bigs,” Jelavić said.

Jelavić pointed to his speed, playmaking ability and perimeter shooting as traits that separate him from fellow post players Ivan Njegovan and Josh Ojianwuna, whom he described as more traditional big men.

The two exhibition games in Puerto Rico will give Diebler his first chance to evaluate how Ohio State’s added size, leadership and defensive emphasis translate against an opponent.