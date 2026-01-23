Five Coaches Who Ohio State Can Still Hire To Be The Next Offensive Coordinator

The Ohio State Buckeyes are yet again in search of an offensive coordinator to take over the play-calling duties in 2026.

The coaching carousel is in full swing, and some candidates have been poached by other programs, but there are still quality candidates out there that should excite Buckeyes fans.

JT Barrett

Barrett becoming the next offensive coordinator of the Buckeyes makes a lot of sense. Alumni and fans of the Buckeyes would be in full support of this move, considering everything Barrett has done for the program, and Barrett has offensive coaching experience in the NFL with both the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, two teams who both showcase explosive offenses.

Todd Monken

Dec 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken prior the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Monken has experience coaching at the college level, as he was the offensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs, helping Georgia win two national championships in his time on the coaching staff. Monken was the OC for the Ravens when Lamar Jackson won NFL MVP, and could possibly raise the potential for Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin.

Thomas Brown

Brown is the passing game coordinator for the New England Patriots and has been highly regarded as one of the best coaches in his position at the NFL level. Could a drop to college to coach one of the most explosive offenses be appealing to Brown? It’s possible, but expect Brown to receive major interest from multiple programs as well as a plethora of NFL teams.

Tim Beck

Vanderbilt Commodores Offensive Coordinator Tim Beck overseas the offense at practice Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Denny Simmons/The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Beck is the offensive coordinator at Vanderbilt, where he has held the role since 2023. Beck has transformed the Vanderbilt offense over the last few years and has consistently put quarterback Diego Pavia in positions to succeed. Beck was a huge reason Pavia was a Heisman Trophy finalist. Beck is now 62 years old and may want a shot at coaching for a prestigious program before he retires.

Keenan Bailey

Bailey is the current tight ends coach for the Buckeyes and has been with the program since 2016. Bailey has worked on the offensive side of the ball for both Ryan Day and Urban Meyer, and is currently technically the co-offensive coordinator. Promoting from within would be a good look for optics from coach Day, and it would surely boost morale around the program as well.

Whoever the next offensive coordinator is going to be, they will be handed the keys to a Ferrari. Quarterback Julian Sayin has Heisman Trophy hopes for next season, while wide receiver Jeremiah Smith looks to join him in New York for the ceremony.