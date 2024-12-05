Green Bay Packers Emerging As Landing Spot for Ohio State WR
The Ohio State Buckeyes have plenty of players who are set to play their last games with the program in the College Football Playoff. One of those players is wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
Egbuka will be taking his talents to the NFL next season. He is expected to be a first round pick and projects to be a very successful receiver at the next level.
With that being said, who could end up being the team that Ebuka plays the next chapter of his career for and with what pick could he end up being taken?
CBS Sports has released a new mock draft that has Egbuka being selected with the No. 27 overall pick. As for the team that they have drafting him, it's none other than the Green Bay Packers.
"Egbuka has consistently delivered for the Buckeyes, serving as one of their top targets in the passing game and a versatile weapon in the run game. He's a silky-smooth route runner with exceptional hands, situational awareness, and the ability to turn any touch into a big play."
Landing with the Packers would be a perfect scenario for Egbuka.
Green Bay has a long-term franchise quarterback in place with Jordan Love leading the way. Love has shown superstar potential and a big arm. Egbuka would join a young offense that has already shown signs of being elite.
He would also be joining a Super Bowl contender. The Packers are currently 9-3 this season and look like a team that could compete for a championship. Adding another offensive weapon would help their cause next season.
Obviously, he would love to be picked higher than No. 27. However, landing with the right team a few picks later than he'd like to go would be a decent trade.
It's going to be very interesting to see what ends up happening in the 2025 NFL Draft. Egbuka is one of the top wide receivers available and will be coveted by many different teams.
Keep an eye on Green Bay as a potential landing spot.