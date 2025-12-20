Is D'Andre Swift Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Bears)
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift has popped up on the team's injury report ahead of Saturday night's matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
Swift, who has been on the injury report this season, is listed as questionable with a groin injury for this Week 16 clash. Swift was limited in practice on Thursday.
This season, Swift has only missed one game for Chicago, but he has been on the injury report before with a groin issue. If he's unable to go, rookie running back Kyle Monangai would likely step into a lead role in this game.
The Bears would love to have both backs available at their disposal, especially since Swift has been one of their best offensive weapons this season. The veteran running back is averaging 4.9 yards per carry, and he's ran for 935 yards on 191 carries. He's scored eight touchdowns for the Bears (seven rushing, one receiving) and has been a reliable option for this offense in multiple ways.
If Swift is able to play, I believe he could be worth a look in the prop market in this NFC North divisional battle.
Best D'Andre Swift Prop Bet vs. Packers
D’Andre Swift OVER 51.5 Rushing Yards (-115) – Peter Dewey
This season, the Packers are one of the best run defenses in the NFL, ranking second in yards per carry allowed (3.8) and seventh in EPA/Rush.
So, why am I taking the OVER on Swift’s rushing prop?
Well, I think this line is far too low for the former second-round pick, especially with how committed the Bears have been to running the football this season.
Swift has over 51.5 rushing yards in nine of his 13 appearances this season, and he picked up 63 rushing yards on just 13 carries in Week 14 against this Packers defense. In fact, after a dreadful eight-carry, 15-yard showing against Pittsburgh, Swift has been lights out the last three games:
- Week 13 vs. Philadelphia: 18 carries, 125 yards, TD
- Week 14 vs. Green Bay: 13 carries, 63 yards
- Week 15 vs. Cleveland: 18 carries, 98 yards, 2 TD
Those teams rank No. 16 (Philly), No. 7 (Green Bay) and No. 2 (Cleveland) in EPA/Rush this season.
As long as Swift handles double-digit carries, he’s going to be a threat to clear this line, as he’s averaging 4.9 yards per carry in the 2025 season.
