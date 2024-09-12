Packers Predicted To Have Interest in Ohio State Star
Ohio State Buckeyes star cornerback Denzel Burke is viewed as one of the top defensive backs in the nation. With that in mind, he's also being projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Of course, there is a lot of work left to do for Burke to make sure that becomes a reality.
So far this season in two games, the Ohio State star has made a huge impact. He has recorded four tackles and an interception.
Clearly, those are just two games and Burke will have to prove his ability throughout the remainder of the season. On a Buckeyes' team that is expected to compete for a national championship, Burke will need to take his game to another level when Ohio State starts facing off against some of the elite teams in the Big Ten.
The 33rd Team recently released a new 2025 NFL mock draft. Burke was projected to land with the Green Bay Packers with the No. 19 overall pick.
"Big, fast, and physical, Denzel Burke is comfortable in zone and man assignments alike. His experience at Ohio State makes him a fairly easy projection into a varied scheme. We saw Green Bay struggle in Week 1 as pressure didn't consistently get home, so having quality coverage options will be key."
As mentioned, the Packers' secondary did not look great in Week 1. Jaire Alexander, in particular, struggled and got beat time and time again.
Alexander is the team's clear-cut No. 1 cornerback. That could give reason for worry in Green Bay.
If they were to add Burke, they would be adding big-time playmaking to their secondary. Burke hasn't even come close to reaching his full potential. The right coaching staff could develop him into an elite playmaker and one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.
This is an intriguing option. We're too far away from the 2025 NFL Draft to know what the draft order will actually look like, but the Packers will make sense for Burke if he's available when they pick.
Hopefully, Burke can climb even farther up draft boards. He's capable of doing so and it will be interesting to see how the rest of the 2024 season goes.
Keep an eye on Green Bay as a potential suitor for Burke. They seem likely to be interested in adding more cornerback help next offseason.