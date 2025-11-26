Joel Klatt makes bold statement on Ohio State-Michigan rivalry that both fan bases can agree on
Ohio State vs Michigan week is finally here, and both fan bases won't agree on much, but one thing they can agree on is that the Buckeyes and Wolverines have the best rivalry in college football.
Not many rivalries come close to "The Game," but if one can rival it, it would be Auburn vs Alabama, known as the Iron Bowl.
Both games will be played on Saturday, and Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt thinks "The Game" is a lot better rivalry than the Iron Bowl.
"The Iron Bowl is not in the hemisphere of Ohio State vs. Michigan," Klatt said on Monday during "The Next Round".
Klatt has called many Ohio State vs. Michigan games and will be on the call for Fox Sports this weekend, so he sees it firsthand. Over the last four years, the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan has been way better than that between Auburn and Alabama.
Michigan has triumphed over Ohio State in the past four seasons, including its 2023 matchup. This win not only secured its spot in the playoffs but also played a crucial role in its journey to winning the national championship.
Ohio State fell to Michigan last season, but the loss fueled its drive to win the national championship, and it hasn't lost since.
Ohio State and Michigan have combined for five playoff spots in the last four seasons, and four of those came during the four-team playoffs. There is a case to be made that if the Wolverines win on Saturday, they could get into the playoffs since they would be 10-2 and have the biggest win of any team in the country.
Saturday's game might be a regular season contest, but for Michigan, it's an opportunity to make the playoffs. For Ohio State, it's a chance to beat Michigan finally and get to the Big Ten title game since 2019.
Alabama and Auburn have had their moments when the winner of the Iron Bowl went on to compete for the national title. However, the Tigers haven't been strong for nearly a decade, so the significance of the Iron Bowl has diminished compared to the intensity of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry in recent years.
If Auburn can get back to being a college football powerhouse, then the Iron Bowl will be just as important as "The Game." Still, until the Tigers get back to their winning ways, Ohio State-Michigan takes the cake as the best rivalry in college football.