Hannah Bilka, Seven Other Ohio State Players Chosen in 2024 PWHL Draft
Eight Ohio State Buckeyes women's hockey players heard their names called Monday night during the 2024 PWHL Draft at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Buckeyes sent the most players to the draft out of any other NCAA school. Additionally, Ohio State is now one of just two programs to have at least two players chosen in the first round in the history of the event.
Graduate forward Hannah Bilka was the first Buckeye off the board, going to Boston with the No. 4-overall pick. Just behind her at No. 5 was graduate defenseman Cayla Barnes, who will head north to Montreal.
Toronto became the PWHL team with the most former Buckeyes when it selected senior defenseman Lauren Bernard (No. 24 overall) and senior goaltender Raygan Kirk (No. 42 overall). Bernard and Kirk will join Scarlet and Gray legend Emma Maltais and 2019 Ohio State Hall of Famer (and 2024 PWHL Most Valuable Player) Natalie Spooner.
Seven of the eight Buckeyes chosen on Monday were part of Ohio State's 2024 national championship team, which defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 back in late March.
Here is the full list of Ohio State's 2024 draft picks:
First Round:
No. 4 - Hannah Bilka (Boston)
No. 5 - Cayla Barnes (Montreal)
Second Round:
No. 11 - Jenn Gardiner (Montreal)
Third Round:
No. 19 - Gabby Rosenthal (New York)
No. 20 - Stephanie Markowski (Ottawa)
Fourth Round:
No. 24 - Lauren Bernard (Toronto)
Seventh Round:
No. 40 - Hadley Hartmetz (Boston)
No. 42 - Raygan Kirk (Toronto)
Ohio State now has 16 former players currently in the league, including 2024 PWHL champion Sophie Jaques.