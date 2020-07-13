The hottest story in the all of sports today came from our nation's capital, where the Washington Redskins announced they are retiring their team name and logo. Four recent former Buckeyes are currently on the team, including two that grew up in the greater-DMV footprint. Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins share his thoughts today on social media.

Washington announced on July 3 that they were beginning a thorough review of the team's name. Team owner Dan Snyder had been reluctant to change the franchise's identity until earlier this month when companies like FedEx, Pepsi and Nike asked other team sponsors to cut ties with Washington unless the name was changed.

The team did not say when a new name would be chosen, but the usage of "Redskins" will cease immediately. However, the team website remains "Redskins.com" and today's announcement was published on official Washington Redskins letterhead.

According to the Washington Post, a person with knowledge of the situation said the team plans to use Redskins until a new name is chosen, though it is contemplating other options, including the possibility of a generic temporary name like: “Washington Football Club.”

According to BetOnline (via Newsweek), there are also odds for what the new team name will be. Here are the odds-on favorites to be the new team name in Washington:

Washington Redtails +300

Washington Presidents +300

Washington Generals +400

Washington Lincolns +600

Washington Veterans +800

Washington Americans +1000

Washington Memorials +1000

Washington Monuments +1000

Washington Kings +1200

Washington Roosevelts +1200

Washington Redhawks +1500

Defensive end Chase Young, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Marcus Baugh all play for the franchise, but none have shared thoughts publicly on social media today regarding the decision.

