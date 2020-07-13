BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Dwayne Haskins Shares Thoughts on Redskins Changing Team Name

Brendan Gulick

The hottest story in the all of sports today came from our nation's capital, where the Washington Redskins announced they are retiring their team name and logo. Four recent former Buckeyes are currently on the team, including two that grew up in the greater-DMV footprint. Former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins share his thoughts today on social media.

Washington announced on July 3 that they were beginning a thorough review of the team's name. Team owner Dan Snyder had been reluctant to change the franchise's identity until earlier this month when companies like FedEx, Pepsi and Nike asked other team sponsors to cut ties with Washington unless the name was changed. 

The team did not say when a new name would be chosen, but the usage of "Redskins" will cease immediately. However, the team website remains "Redskins.com" and today's announcement was published on official Washington Redskins letterhead.

According to the Washington Post, a person with knowledge of the situation said the team plans to use Redskins until a new name is chosen, though it is contemplating other options, including the possibility of a generic temporary name like: “Washington Football Club.”

According to BetOnline (via Newsweek), there are also odds for what the new team name will be. Here are the odds-on favorites to be the new team name in Washington:

  • Washington Redtails +300
  • Washington Presidents +300
  • Washington Generals +400
  • Washington Lincolns +600
  • Washington Veterans +800
  • Washington Americans +1000
  • Washington Memorials +1000
  • Washington Monuments +1000
  • Washington Kings +1200
  • Washington Roosevelts +1200
  • Washington Redhawks +1500

Defensive end Chase Young, wide receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Marcus Baugh all play for the franchise, but none have shared thoughts publicly on social media today regarding the decision.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting: Derrick Davis Jr. Puts Ohio State in Top 7

Buckeyes competing with other powerhouses for top 2021 safety.

Adam Prescott

by

Joey44Monty

Dobbins Earns Highest Madden Rating for Rookie Running Backs

Former Ohio State rusher was drafted in the second round by Baltimore.

Adam Prescott

Shaun Wade Named to Bednarik Award Watch List

Buckeyes' corner back Shaun Wade is widely considered one of the best in the nation coming into 2020. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeyes Make Top 5 for Dametrious Crownover

Class of 2021 prospect includes the Buckeyes on his top-five list.

Adam Prescott

Offensive Lineman Rocco Spindler Sets Decision Date

Class of 2021 guard has Ohio State in top-five schools.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Maryland Halts Workouts, Greg Sankey Concerned, OSU Expectations

Another Big Ten team stops their summer workouts, the SEC commissioner is worried the season won't happen and BuckeyesNow addresses the hardest questions facing Ohio State. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Evan Turner Motivated to Continue NBA Career

Former National Player of the Year has 10 NBA seasons of experience.

Adam Prescott

by

Joey44Monty

Urban Meyer: "No Chance" There is Spring Football Season

Meyer says it isn't safe for players and many of the top student-athletes would forego the season with the NFL Draft in April. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Trevor Thompson and Red Scare Eliminated in TBT Semifinal

Former Ohio State center was last Buckeye remaining.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Football's Five Most Pressing Questions

After the Big Ten's announcement this week regarding conference-only games, we address the 5 biggest questions surrounding the Buckeyes. Read more.

Brendan Gulick