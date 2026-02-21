Head Coach Says Top-5 Team Would Draft Caleb Downs Instantly

John Harbaugh knows a thing or two about elite level safeties in the NFL.

As former head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, he oversaw the last few seasons of Ed Reed in a black and purple jersey, coached Eric Weddle in the tailend of his career, and welcomed present superstar Kyle Hamilton in the NFL as a first-round pick four years ago.

Now, as the newly appointed head coach of the New York Giants, Harbaugh didn’t hesitate one moment when asked recently about the possibility of Ohio State’s Caleb Downs being selected fifth overall by Big Blue.

“I’d take him in a second.”

Harbaugh’s Giants currently own the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Downs -- who actually has been compared to Weddle -- is viewed by many as a lock to go in the Top-10 spots, possibly even as high as second overall. According to some league observers, Downs could be the best player available, regardless of position.

However, the safety position isn’t one traditionally viewed as a high value one at the top of the order. Consequently, only eight safeties have been picked inside the Top-10 in an NFL Draft since 2002, when the league expanded to 32 teams. None of those was chosen higher than five, so Downs being discussed as a possibility for the Giants on such glowing terms is rare.

Said Harbaugh about Downs, “Big fan, big fan... We favor Hall of Fame safeties, so if we have a chance to draft a potential future Hall of Fame safety in Caleb Downs, that would be just fine with me.”

Harbaugh also stated that the Giants would take the best player still available.

“We’ll take the best player. You know, when you draft that high you take the best player. It's not a need pick, it's a best player pick, because you’re going for the guy that’s gonna be that kind of a player. You’re talking about a guy that you would like to see someday wearing a gold jacket if possible. That’s what the goal is with that pick.”

Being labeled a “gold jacket” type layer by a Super Bowl-winning head coach is no small compliment for Downs, a two-time Unanimous All-American who also took home the Jim Thorpe award and Lott IMPACT trophy after last season. A former transfer from Alaqbama, Downs was a critical piece to the Buckeyes National Championship team of 2024, as well.

How probable is Caleb Downs to the New York Giants at the fifth overall pick?

At this point, I would say highly likely. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza seems to be a lock for the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 1, while Downs’ teammate at Ohio State, Arvell Reese, will be looked at hard at the next three spots, currently in the hands of the Jets, Cardinals and Titans. Another former Buckeye, Carnell Tate, could also be in play for a slot within the first four picks, while Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa is a popular name being mocked at the top of the order, as well.

If Downs is still available when the Giants are put on the clock, it could be hard to sell Harbaugh on another prospect, just based off of his comments on the Buckeyes prospect.

Besides already being somewhat of a popular option on many mock drafts, the Downs to Giants connection was also made recently by his big brother, Josh Downs, a wideout for the Colts, who listed the Giants as one of two preferred destinations for the star safety.