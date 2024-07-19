Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud Reveals Major Way Ohio State Helped Him
The Ohio State Buckeyes have churned out many talented NFL players in recent history, but none are receiving more attention and hype than Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Stroud took the NFL by storm during the 2023 season as a rookie. Not only did he blow up the popular idea that Ohio State quarterbacks don't translate to the NFL, but he is now a favorite to win the MVP award for the upcoming 2024 season.
During his rookie season last year, Stroud ended up playing in 15 games, completing 63.9 percent of his pass attempts for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also picked up 167 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Not only is Stroud expected to be an MVP candidate this season, but the Texans are being viewed as a potential Super Bowl sleeper contender.
With great expectations come great pressure. Stroud knows that the target of the NFL is on his team's back. However, he's equipped to handle that pressure and the target on his back.
In a recent quote, Stroud opened up about how playing for Ohio State has helped him be able to handle high-pressure situations and high expectations.
“It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be harder. We have a target on our back this year. That’s how you should want it and that’s what I’m used to, playing at Ohio State. I’m really honored and blessed to have the teammates that I do to want that challenge and for guys to want to come and play here. This Texans team isn’t for everybody. It’s hard here and we’re blessed enough to play a game that we’ve been playing since we were kids. I definitely do think that all the expectations, we just work, everything will take care of itself. The story is already written.”
Those are exactly the kind of comments that Houston wants to hear from its young star quarterback.
Stroud also opened up about the stacked offense that has been built around him. He called it a "five-headed monster," with himself, Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Joe Mixon, Dalton Schultz, and Nico Collins leading the way.
“It’s a five-headed monster. It’s definitely super dope to have just a bunch of options.”
All of that being said, the 2024 season is almost here. Training camp is getting underway around the NFL. Stroud knows that all eyes are on him and the Texans, but he's ready for that challenge.
Expect to see the former Ohio State star use the experience he had with the Buckeyes to his advantage. He's more than capable of rising to the occasion and living up to the hype in 2024.