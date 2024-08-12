Houston Texans Coach Details Huge C.J. Stroud Improvement
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud is gearing up for what should be a big 2024 NFL season with the Houston Texans.
After taking the league by storm as a rookie, Stroud is receiving a lot of MVP hype ahead of year two. He is expected to take a big-time leap in his second season and put up even bigger numbers than he did in 2023.
During the offseason, the Texans went out and acquired star wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a major trade. It's clear that the franchise is going all-in with its new franchise quarterback.
Heading into the upcoming campaign, one of Stroud's coaches spoke out about a major improvement he has made.
Bobby Slowik, the team's offensive coordinator, revealed that Stroud has become much more vocal from a leadership perspective this season.
“He’s not afraid to talk this year. I’d say he’s not afraid to make sure that everyone’s doing their job -- including himself, including me, including his teammates. He’s definitely gonna make sure that everyone is putting in the work and doing what they need to do for us to be able to go out and execute.”
Leadership is one of the most important qualities that a quarterback can have. All of the greats have had a strong voice within their locker room. Stroud seems to be headed on that path as well.
Last season, Stroud ended up completing 63.9 percent of his pass attempts for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He also picked up 167 yards and three more scores on the ground.
Those numbers came in 15 games, with Stroud missing two games throughout the year.
At just 22 years old, Stroud seems to be finding his way around the game away from actually throwing the football. He has the elite talent to become one of the best quarterbacks in the game, but the mental and vocal skills needed to improve to be able to get to that point.
Thankfully, it sounds like Stroud has taken a big leap forward in that department this season.
Like all Ohio State fans are very well aware of, Stroud is an extremely hard worker. He will focus on doing anything he can to improve himself and give his team the best chance to win. That is exactly what he has been doing this offseason and it sounds like it's paying off.