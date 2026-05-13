How Does Jeremiah Smith Compare to Calvin Johnson As NFL Draft Prospect?

Almost two decades ago, a wide receiver out of Georgia Tech headed to the NFL Draft where he was taken second overall by the Detroit Lions, before playing the position in dominating fashion for nine seasons before earning enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Fast forward to 2026, and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith has sparked a similar level of buzz as he’s ready to enter his third season with the Buckeyes. The top overall player of the 2024 recruiting class, Smith is being frequently hailed as “the top wideout prospect since...”, with names like Julio Jones, Calvin Johnson and even Randy Moss being some of the most common comparisons.

So, how does Smith -- who came in sixth in the 2025 Heisman voting last year -- compare to Calvin Johnson in terms of being an elite NFL wide receiver prospect? Let’s take a look:

Physical traits

Wide receivers come in all shapes and sizes: Johnson and Smith aren’t cut out from the same mold. At 6’5’’ and around 240 pounds, Johnson looked like a lean tight end prospect. However, he was blazing fast. The man they called Megatron clocked a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine in “borrowed” shoes, as the story goes.

Smith isn’t quite as impressive physically as Johnson, but then again, no one is. At 6’3’’ and 223 pounds, he has enough muscle to bully defensive backs out of his way. While he might not possess the pure straight-line speed of Megatron, he was clocked at 23.5 mph during the 2025 offseason, and has reportedly recorded a 38-inch vertical jump, as well. Maybe not a freakish athlete on Johnson’s level, but Smith’s numbers hold up against anyone else.

Playing style

In one word, Johnson was overwhelming. An immense catch radius made him one of the biggest targets to ever set foot on a football field. It didn’t matter what kind of coverages he saw, or if opposing teams were doubling or triple-teaming him, he usually found a way to come down with the ball.

October 20, 2013: Calvin Johnson catches a 50-yard TD in triple coverage. pic.twitter.com/UkcvayUtWN — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) October 20, 2023

Smith is a force on contested balls in his own right. However, Smith might be an even more complete wideout. Smith’s after the catch ability is probably the most underrated aspect of his game, just because everything else he does, he does so well. Smith works the center of the field better, and his elusiveness is top-notch. Like with Johnson, almost any ball thrown his way is in play for the Buckeyes.

Accolades

Johnson was a Unanimous All-American in 2006, and came in 10th in the Heisman voting that year. He also won the Fred Biletnikoff and Paul Warfield trophy for that campaign.

After two years with the Buckeyes, Smith has already won a National Championship at the FBS level, and was a Unanimous All-American in 2025. He’ll be aiming for another Natty in 2026.

Jeremiah Smith in double coverage downfield?



Yeah, doesn't really matter. pic.twitter.com/1gi41r8XKJ — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 8, 2025

The lead-up to the NFL Draft

Johnson was widely considered the best player available at the 2007 NFL Draft, and ended up being selected second overall, one spot after the Oakland Raiders infamously tabbed quarterback JaMarcus Russell first. To this day, it’s considered one of the NFL Draft’s biggest blunders.

Similarly, the fiercely loyal Smith is already being projected as the first non-QB taken in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft. His final landing spot will depend on how many top-level passers will be available, and how many teams will need quarterbacks at the top of the opening round, but it’ll be hard for him to slide past the third or fourth overall picks, just because next year’s crop of passers is shaping up to be a strong one.

Widely recognized NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay recently pointed out that Smith is the highest graded wide receiver he’s studied since Johnson, who’s still placed slightly above the Buckeye superstar.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Smith going second overall in his way-too-early 2027 mock draft, while pointing out he’s a better prospect than any of the recent Buckeyes that have made the jump to the pros including Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Emeka Egbuka.

Johnson was a freakish physical specimen, the likes of which we haven’t seen again since. While Smith’s build isn’t quite as rare, his play is, as one of the most polished high school prospects to ever play the position. In terms of development, Smith is already ahead of where Johnson was heading into his third collegiate season.

The fun part now is finding out where Smith can take his game during the 2026 season, while also leading the Ohio State Buckeyes to an expected deep playoff run and, hopefully, a second Natty in his wildly successful career.