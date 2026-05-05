Ryan Day Must Trust These 3 Ohio State Buckeyes More in 2026

Ohio State's football season is just around the corner, and the roster is set to look a bit different this year.

The Buckeyes have lost several key defensive players to the NFL, which means head coach Ryan Day will need to lean on these three players more than ever on both sides of the ball.

Brandon Inniss

Inniss is entering his fourth season at Ohio State, and this could be his moment to shine. For the first time in his college career, he has the chance to step up as the No. 2 wide receiver on the roster. With Carnell Tate now in the NFL, it’s the perfect opportunity for Inniss to team up with Jeremiah Smith and make an impact.

In 14 games last season, Inniss recorded 36 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns, occasionally ranking as the fourth pass catcher on the team, even behind tight end Max Klare. However, this season, we can expect those numbers to soar significantly if Day has full trust in him as the No. 2 pass-catching option.

Jermaine Mathews Jr.

Matthews, like Inniss, is stepping into his fourth season at Ohio State, but this year he's taking full command of the secondary. In the past two seasons, Matthews played a key role in the secondary, often as a slot corner or the No. 2 cornerback. However, with Davison Igbinosun now in the NFL, Matthews will take over as the No. 1 cornerback this season.

Ohio State will be up against some formidable passing attacks this season, particularly with standout talents like Arch Manning from Texas and Dante Moore from Oregon, both of whom could arguably be the top two quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft. To secure victories against these teams, the Buckeyes will need a solid secondary, and Matthews will need to step up and take charge.

Nate Roberts

Many Ohio State fans may not be familiar with Roberts since he'll be a sophomore this season, but he's set to be the starting tight end. Ohio State's tight end room went under construction this offseason, with Klare and Will Kacmarek heading to the NFL and Jelani Thurman transferring to North Carolina.

The Buckeyes tight end room may lack experience, but Roberts showcased his skills during spring practice and the spring game this year. For Ohio State to establish an elite offense, it will need to incorporate the tight end into its game plan, and Roberts could be the standout player to step up.