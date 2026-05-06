Get To Know Ohio State’s New-Look 2026 Wide Receiver Room

Ohio State’s wide receiver room may once again be the deepest position group in college football entering the 2026 season.

The Buckeyes are loaded with proven production, elite recruiting talent and experienced transfers who could all carve out meaningful roles this fall.

Jeremiah Smith

The headliner is obvious. Jeremiah enters the year as one of the biggest stars in college football and a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate. Smith already has 2,558 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns over the last two seasons while climbing near the top of multiple Buckeye receiving records.

He has already joined Marvin Harrison Jr. as the only Ohio State receivers with multiple 1,000-yard seasons. He's also been widely projected as a top 3 pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

At this point, Smith is not just another elite Buckeye receiver. He is the player defenses will build entire game plans around.

Brandon Inniss

Right behind Smith, Brandon Inniss feels ready for a breakout season after spending time developing in one of the most talented receiver rooms in the country. Inniss brings versatility, toughness after the catch and the type of reliability Ohio State quarterbacks trust in critical moments.

His role should only continue to grow this season as the Buckeyes look for another dependable playmaker underneath and in the slot.

Chris Henry Jr.

Then comes the next wave of elite talent.

Chris Henry Jr. arrived in Columbus with massive expectations after finishing as the nation’s top ranked receiver in the 2026 recruiting cycle according to the 247Sports Composite. At 6 foot 5, Henry gives Ohio State another long outside target with enormous upside.

Even during a shortened senior season at Mater Dei, he averaged nearly 25 yards per catch. His name already carries national recognition as the son of former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chris Henry, but his own talent is what has Buckeye fans excited.

Devin McCuin

Right behind Henry on the projected depth chart is Devin McCuin, an experienced transfer from UTSA who quietly arrives with strong production. McCuin finished his UTSA career with 152 catches for 1,696 yards and 16 touchdowns while earning All American Conference honors.

Ourlads projects him as a starting outside receiver entering the season, giving Ohio State another veteran presence opposite Smith and another receiver capable of handling a significant workload immediately.

Kyle Parker

Kyle Parker also brings valuable experience after transferring from LSU. Parker caught 31 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns last season in the SEC and adds another proven option to the rotation.

Ohio State does not necessarily need Parker to be a superstar. What the Buckeyes need is consistency, depth and another experienced receiver capable of stepping into meaningful snaps when called upon.

The young talent behind the top names is loaded too.

Jerquaden Guilford arrived as Indiana’s top ranked player after posting more than 2,000 receiving yards in high school. Brock Boyd broke receiving records at Southlake Carroll, one of the nation’s premier high school football powerhouse programs in Texas. De’Zie Jones totaled more than 3,000 career receiving yards in New Jersey before arriving in Columbus.

Then there are players like Phillip Bell, Nolan Baudo, Amari Valerio-Hudson, Jaeden Ricketts and Brennen Schramm who help give the room even more depth and personality. In a lot of programs around the country, several of those players could already be pushing for major snaps. At Ohio State, they are part of a crowded room filled with blue chip talent and experienced contributors.

That is what continues to separate Ohio State nationally. The Buckeyes are not just stacking star power at the top. They continue building an entire receiver pipeline year after year.