How Ohio State Helped Shape TreVeyon Henderson’s Purpose Beyond Football

Last season, TreVeyon Henderson won a national championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

This season, Henderson has the opportunity to win a Super Bowl during his first year in the NFL with the New England Patriots.

But he’s not focused on the distractions that come with playing in these massive, high stakes games. Instead, leading up to the biggest game of his life against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Henderson is leaning into his faith that he unlocked during his time at Ohio State.

Before exploding onto the scene with the Buckeyes and becoming the No. 38 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Henderson told the BIGPLAY Sports Network at the Super Bowl’s opening night that his personal identity was wrapped up in the game of football. It was both what he did and who he was.

After a foot injury ended his 2022 season with Ohio State before the College Football Playoff, Henderson explains that he found God and unlocked a new purpose in life.

“It wasn’t until the Lord stripped football away from me to open my eyes and realize that he created me more than just to play football,” Henderson said. “He created me to know him, to trust him and he has truly saved my life and set me free from sin.”

Henderson’s faith led him through winning a national championship with the Buckeyes in 2025 and he hopes it will carry him to a Super Bowl ring in his rookie season.

But according to Henderson, that’s far from his purpose.

Instead, the rookie running back from Virginia believes that his new purpose in life is to spread the word of God – something that he admitted to resisting at first.

“Like the Bible says, we were all once enemies of God,” Henderson said. “In my life, I was once an enemy of God. I had no desire to serve him, know him, or submit to him. It was only by his spirit moving on my heart and opening the eyes of my heart so that I may see him and seek after him.”

Henderson quoted the book of Matthew, which states that if you seek God, you will find him.

“He’s revealed himself to me. I just remember going through that injury after my sophomore year, sitting down on my bed one day, and I had never heard of Jesus Christ,” Henderson said. “Until I picked up the Bible after my sophomore year and he started showing me the sinful life that I was living and drew me closer to him and really opened my eyes.”

During his junior year, Henderson rushed for just under 1,000 yards and added 11 touchdowns. He returned for his senior year with the Buckeyes, eclipsed 1,000 yards, scored 11 more touchdowns and helped Ohio State win a national championship after a devastating loss to Michigan.

In his first season with the Patriots, Henderson was part of a split backfield but still rushed for over 900 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a vital part of the Patriots’ quick turnaround from one of the worst teams in the NFL to contending for a Super Bowl.

While Henderson wants to dominate the Seahawks in Santa Clara on Sunday, he’ll lace up his cleats understanding that his purpose is far deeper than the game of football.

“I am thankful to just be a vessel and allow the Lord to use me, especially on the biggest stage like this,” Henderson said.