How Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate stack up against each other
There’s a reason Ohio State is known as “Wide Receiver U”. A quick peek at some of the great names that have donned the Buckeyes uniform tells you all you need to know about legacy and lineage.
This year’s duo of Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate are no exception, as both have been named semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, handed out to College Football’s most outstanding receiver.
Just how good are Smith and Tate? Well, for starters, they’ve made everyone forget that the Buckeyes are not as great a rushing team this year as they were last season, when they won it all. Catching balls from Heisman hopeful Julian Sayin, Smith and Tate are easily college football’s best tandem, and it’s not even close.
So, how do they stack up against each other? Let’s take a look:
Measurables
Smith is arguably the best college wide receiver since Randy Moss. Yes, that’s how good he has been since exploding on the scene as a freshman last year, when he caught 76 passes for 1,315 yards and 15 scores on a national championship squad.
At 6 foot 3 and 223 pounds, Smith is already extremely well built at 19 years old. In addition to his size, Smith also possesses speed, giving him the ability to attack any level of the field on any given down.
If Smith is the “Chosen One” at the position, then Tate is certainly the “Revelation”. At 6 foot 3 and 195 pounds, Tate is lighter but no less dangerous when he’s off and running. Tate started the season having caught 70 passes for 997 yards and five scores in the previous two years for the Buckeyes, but really blossomed in 2025. Tate isn’t a physical presence as Smith and it shows in terms of top end speed. However, at 20 years old, there’s still enough time to add bulk to his frame.
Jeremiah Smith, 2025
Carnell Tate, 2025
Height/Weight
6-3, 223
6-3, 195
Receptions
69
39
Yards
902
711
Touchdowns
10
7
Route-running
The thing with Smith is he makes everything seem so effortless. The game, including route-running aspects, just comes easy as he glides in and out of cuts and finds leverage against the defensive backs. Coaches at Ohio State have a lot to do with his masterful game, but Smith arrived on campus already running very polished routes.
Tate is, as expected, a very precise route runner as well, as this has been a trademark among Buckeye receivers in recent years under Wide Receivers Coach and Co-Offensive Coordinator, Brian Hartline, a former wideout himself.
Hands
Smith is a natural at catching the ball, displaying strength and soft hands at the same time. His one-handed grabs are equally amazing and frequent, and it’s almost impossible for any defensive back in coverage who manages to stay with him on the move, to wrestle the ball from him afterwards. He’s just the complete package.
Tate also has very reliable hands, and is great at tracking the ball. Again, what Tate lacks from a size standpoint, he makes up with technical ability and awareness. But don’t be fooled. Tate is an elite prospect, and would likely be the top receiver on any program in the Nation... just not Ohio State at the moment.
Bottom line
Smith entered this season as one of the heavy favorites to win the Heisman, as will be the case next year, no doubt. He could potentially go as high as first overall in the NFL Draft in 2027 if he chooses to make the jump then, but won’t be eligible for next April’s event. All he needs to do is avoid major injuries.
Smith is already pro ready, and has been viewed under this light for quite some time now: a generational talent that has managed to shine above all other Buckeye star wideouts.
Even without being as talked about as Smith, Tate is currently being projected as a Top-5 pick in 2026, with some even discussing the possibility of him being selected third overall. That’s no small feat when considering the caliber of the player he has to share the ball with. And, while both are currently dealing with injuries, both should be available again relatively soon.
In any case, Smith and Tate are already among the Buckeyes finest ever. However, if Ohio State captures the school’s first back-to-back championships this year, it will be in great part due to this outstanding tandem, one which will be able to stand just a little bit taller than all the legends that preceded them at “Wide Receiver U”.