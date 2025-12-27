Three Ohio State players that need to shine against Miami

As kickoff time between Ohio State and Miami at the Cotton Bowl Classic keeps getting closer and closer, its time to take a look at three Buckeye players who need to dominate against the Hurricanes in order to keep advancing in the College Football Playoff bracket.

Ohio Star -- the second ranked team in the tournament -- is coming off a bye and will take on Miami, who just pulled the upset over Texas A&M at Kyle Field by a score of 10-3 in the first round of the CFP.

With the school’s first back-to-back National Championships in its crosshairs, Ohio State needs monster performances by these three stars:

Jeremiah Smith, wide receiver

By now, I’m certain that almost everyone has heard the quote “Big time players make big time plays in big time games”, attributed to former head coach Bill Parcells. This is exactly what Ohio State requires from its most talented player.

No one in the whole CFP bracket can come close to Smith’s natural playmaking ability, whether it be attacking the deep end of the field with speed, relying on his athletic build and frame during contested catches, creating separation with his crisp route running, or making unbelievable grabs with an unworldly body-control, Ohio State’s No. 1 offensive weapon is more than a handful.

The South Florida native showed during last year’s title run that no stage was too big for him, even as a freshman, and this year we should expect more of the same. His only limitation is the fact that he relies on quarterback Julian Sayin getting the ball to him, but that should be no problem for the Buckeyes, even with head coach Ryan Day assuming playcalling duties once again.

Phillip Daniels, right tackle

Daniels will have the unenviable task of facing Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. for most of the afternoon in Arlington. That means he’ll be under the magnifying glass all game long.

The transfer from Minnesota did a good job of securing the right side for most of the season, but the Buckeyes had a hard time containing Indiana’s pressure during their last game. Miami will be another complicated challenge, and it all starts with the undersized but very active Bain, whose motor never gives up. Even when he doesn’t get to the quarterback, Bain is very dynamic in pursuit, so Daniels needs to keep his blocks engaged for as long as he can to minimize Bain’s effect on the outcome.

Arvell Reese, linebacker

This is about a lot more than just securing a potential spot as the NFL’s No. 1 draft pick in April. Reese is considered a possibility for the first selection because, as good as he is as an off-ball linebacker, he projects as a menace rushing from the edge at the next level, and Ohio State would be very wise to use him in that role against Miami’s outstanding offensive line.

All passers see their production slip when under duress, but in Miami quarterback Carson Beck’s case, the difference is dramatic. The Buckeyes are not big blitzers, relying normally on standard pressure, but we should expect to see an uptick on blitzes from defensive coordinator Matt Patricia against Beck, a statuesque quarterback with limited mobility.

If Reese succeeds in this role, on this big of a stage, against this foe, he could potentially lock up his place as the first overall pick in next year’s draft, but more importantly to Buckeye fans across the Nation, he could unlock the gate towards defeating Miami by constantly keeping Beck under siege and not allowing him to have a peaceful evening in Arlington.