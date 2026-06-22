How Ohio State’s Latest Offer Could Be the Move That Lands Its Next 5-Star Recruit

If you check any Ohio State football fan page or blog, you would know that 2027 5-star running back David Gabriel Georges is at the top of every fan’s wishlist.

If you check Ohio State’s latest offer, it looks like he is also at the top of head coach Ryan Day and his staff’s wishlist as well.

Over the weekend, the Buckeyes extended an offer to Jordan Darren Djila, an unranked safety in the 2027 class and teammate of Gabriel Georges. Darren Djila is a native of Canada like the 5-star running back and both play at Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

As the current battle for Gabriel Georges between the Buckeyes and Tennessee is still neck-and-neck, this recruiting move is surely one hoping to pull the star running back prospect to Ohio State and pair him with 5-star commit Jamier Brown for the future.

Here is what you should know about this move from the Buckeyes and how it could impact their chances in getting him.

This Comes After Tennessee Uses Their Own Chess Moves

In the realm of trying to recruit top talent to their schools, especially 5-star talent, the series of chess moves being used by both Ohio State and Tennessee are not uncommon.

On his official visit to the University of Tennessee on June 5, former Volunteers star and NFL Pro-Bowler Alvin Kamara attended the visit, helping Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel in his pitch to land Gabriel Georges.

Along with this, with Tennessee being his home state school, many of his friends and teammates are attending the school, also hoping to bring him there.

As both schools have tried to pull out all stops to land the coveted 5-star, Ohio State’s timing with this latest move could be the hopeful factor for the Buckeyes staff and fans that bring him to Columbus.

How This Affects His Decision

Since dropping his top-4 schools in April, Gabriel Georges has not made any more decisions or announcements on when his commitment will come.

He completed his last visit to Ole Miss on June 12, but all of the discussion around his landing spot continues to be with Tennessee and the Buckeyes.

This chess move was liked by the running back, who reposted Darren Djila announcing his offer and responding with enthusiasm around him receiving it.

With Ohio State’s class currently ranked No. 15 in the country and includes zero running back signings, Gabriel Georges is an obvious headliner on the bulletin board for filling out this 2027 class and it will be interesting to see what other moves are made by both teams as his eventual commitment comes closer.