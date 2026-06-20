3 Committed Ohio State Recruits That Every Buckeyes Fan Should Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day are currently in the midst of their 2027 recruiting class and are set on once again bringing the best talent in the country to Columbus.

With National Signing Day still six months away, here are three recruits in the class of 2027 that every Buckeye fan should be familiar with.

David Jacobs

Jacobs is a five-star recruit and the No. 1 edge rusher in the class of 2027.

Jacobs was heavily recruited by some of the best programs in the country, but eventually chose the Buckeyes over Georgia, Notre Dame, and Miami. Jacobs has been a force at the high school level, logging 12 sacks in his sophomore year and a whopping 16 sacks in his junior year.

Jamier Brown

Big Walnut’s Jamier Brown returns to the infield following his team’s win in the 400-meter relay during the Division II state meet June 7, 2026, at Ohio State. (photo by John Hulkenberg) | John Hulkenberg/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown is a five-star wide receiver recruit who will likely pair opposite Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. in the 2027 season. The Buckeyes beat out Notre Dame, Maryland, and Penn State for Brown’s commitment. Brown is an Ohio native and the No. 1 wide receiver prospect out of the state. Brown is the No. 3-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2027. Brown logged 73 receptions for 1,009 yards and 10 touchdowns in his junior season, which followed up a sophomore season that saw him log 13 touchdowns.

Brady Edmunds

Brady Edmunds was at Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Michigan Wolverines in an NCAA football game on Saturday Nov. 30, 2024. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes went to the West Coast to secure the commitment of four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds. Edmunds plays high school football for Huntington Beach High School and is the No. 18-ranked quarterback in the class of 2027.

Edmunds was heavily recruited by the top programs in the country and chose the Buckeyes over Texas, Arizona State, and Michigan. Edmunds committed to the Buckeyes back on December 2 of 2024, and has not wavered in his commitment to playing at the next level in Columbus.

Edmunds had a productive junior season for the Oilers, logging 2,724 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. Edmunds was able to pick up yardage on his own as well, running the ball 54 times for 147 yards and four touchdowns. Edmunds has shown progress in each year with Huntington Beach High School, throwing 12 interceptions as a freshman, nine interceptions as a sophomore, and just two interceptions as a junior.

While the Buckeyes still have work to do in the 2027 recruiting class, coach Ryan Day and his staff are off to a great start, as they have the No. 9-ranked recruiting class according to On3.