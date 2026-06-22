3 High School Recruits Ohio State Buckeyes Are Still Chasing in the 2027 Class

Halfway into a crucial summer recruiting period for Ohio State football, a lot of work is still to be done.

They currently hold the No. 15 class in the nation, headlined by 5-star commitments edge DJ Jacobs and wide receiver Jamier Brown. As they hold plenty of depth to fill out the class, they are still looking to add more high-end talent to the class that could be immediate contributors.

The next month for Ryan Day and his staff should tell how this class ends up, with many official visits finishing up and top prospects narrowing their schools down. Ohio State has not finished with a recruiting class out of the top 10 since 2010.

Here are three major recruits the Buckeyes are hoping to get commitments from in the 2027 class.

David Gabriel Georges

The most notable race Ohio State is in for a 5-star currently, Gabriel Georges already looks the part of past star running backs to play the position at Ohio State.

At 6-foot and 205 pounds, he has already shown the ability to run with power, catch the ball out of the backfield, and make some explosive plays with his ability to cut. Last year at Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, he ran for a blistering 1,749 yards and 27 touchdowns.

His home state school, the University of Tennessee, is in a major battle with Ohio State to land the recruit. Experts have gone back-and-forth with both schools in who’s currently leading the battle, but running backs coach Carlos Locklyn and the rest of the Buckeyes staff are pulling out all the stops to bring the 5-star to Columbus next season.

Monshun Sales

Ohio State is no stranger to signing multiple big-time receivers in a class, and the duo of Sales and the already-committed Brown look to be the next.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound wideout out of Indianapolis, Indiana has immediate game-breaking size and pairs it with great speed to break corners off the line. He finished 2025 with 794 yards and 9 touchdowns, and also added 56 tackles on defense for Lawrence North High School.

Sales has said he looks to commit in July, with this top 5 including the Buckeyes along with Texas, Alabama, LSU, and his hometown school Indiana.

With comparisons to 2026 top commitment Chris Henry Jr., the pairing could create twin towers on the outside for the future Buckeye offense and give defensive coordinators nightmares in containing them both on Saturdays.

Monsanna Torbert Jr.

With only one corner currently signed in the 2027 class, Torbert Jr. is a big priority for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and defensive backs coach Tim Walton.

The 4-star recruit out of Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Ohio possesses the speed and agility to be a strong defender in the pass game for the Buckeyes. He also plays quarterback, showing off the ability to play physical and be a contributor in run defense.

After decommitting from Indiana in May, Torbert Jr. has reopened his recruitment and has received offers from 21 schools, and has cut no one out of the running.

Princeton High School has produced Buckeye greats and NFL players Carlos Hyde and Paris Johnson Jr., with Torbert Jr. hoping to be the next to take his talents to the Buckeyes.