How the Buckeyes Stack Up Against Virginia in the Nashville Hoops Showdown

Ohio State is facing No. 15 Virginia in the Nashville Hoops Showdown tonight at 8 p.m. This marks the latest in a season Ohio State has faced a non-conference opponent since 1987, and the opportunity brings the Buckeyes a crucial chance to get a Quad 1 win against a strong ACC team.

Here’s a look at how Ohio State stacks up against the Cavaliers.

Virginia’s strengths

Virginia is No. 18 in the latest NET rankings, coming off their fifth consecutive win. The Cavaliers lead the ACC in offensive rebounding—averaging 14.3 per game—which could present a major problem for Ohio State.

Rebounding—particularly offensive rebounding—has been one of the Buckeyes’ biggest struggles this season.

Against Michigan, Ohio State gave up 16 offensive rebounds, and head coach Jake Diebler noted postgame that although his team crashed the boards, they lacked physicality and struggled to find a body to box out. They responded better against USC, although they still allowed the Trojans nine offensive rebounds in their last game.

“This is a team that needs reminded about how important it is,” Diebler said regarding physicality. He went on to note that although their defensive physicality has lacked some consistency, he’s proud of the way his team was more physical against USC, and he believes they’re heading in the right direction before facing Virginia.

Ohio State and Virginia’s overlapping opponents

Both teams have faced off against Northwestern, Notre Dame, Maryland, UNC, and Pitt this season. Here’s how they played against the same opponents.

Northwestern: Both teams won close games against Northwestern. Virginia squeaked past them 83-78 in late November, and the Buckeyes won 86-82 in early December.

Notre Dame: Ohio State beat the Fighting Irish 64-63 with a late Tilly basket in mid-November, while Virginia took Notre Dame into double-overtime at the end of January before winning 100-97.

Maryland: Virginia played a close game against the Terrapins at the end of December, winning 80-72. Meanwhile, Ohio State breezed past Maryland earlier this month, winning 82-62.

UNC: In the CBS Sports Classic, Ohio State fought until the end against North Carolina before falling 71-70. Virginia lost to the Tar Heels 85-80 last month.

Pitt: Virginia took down Pitt 67-47 last week, and the Buckeyes dropped to Pitt back in November 67-66. This is one of Ohio State’s worst losses of the season.

Ohio State and Virginia played Northwestern, Notre Dame, and UNC very similarly—and despite the Pitt and Maryland outliers—these two teams match up well stylistically, setting the stage for a competitive game.