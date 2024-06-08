'I Love It!' Five-Star DL Jahkeem Stewart Opens Up About Ohio State Visit
The Ohio State Buckeyes might already have the No. 1 class in the 2025 recruiting cycle, but they are still focusing ahead on the 2026 class as well.
In fact, over the weekend, the Buckeyes hosted one of, if not their top targets in the cycle in St. Augustine (Reserve, LA) defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart, who comes in as the No. 1 player in the class per On3's player rankings.
And according to Stewart, things could not have gone any better.
“I really love it,” Stewart said told Eleven Warriors. “It's a great school, great academics. I'm just looking forward to the coaching.”
In fact, it might be that coaching aspect that ends up giving the Buckeyes a chance at landing Stewart in the end.
Why? Because of his admiration and respect for defensive line coach Larry Johnson, who he believes is one of the best defensive line coaches - not just in the nation - but in the history of the sport.
“Coach Johnson, he's a great coach. One of the best defensive line coaches in college football history," Stewart said in the interview. "Just getting a chance to work with him, the drills he had me going through... it was all great."
Stewart also believes that his fit within the Buckeyes defense would be ideal. And standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 270 pounds as a rising junior, he might be right.
As it stands, Stewart is still barely scratching the surface of his potential, and he believes with a coach like Johnson, he could do something special.
“I feel like I could fit perfectly in the defense,” Stewart said. “With the technique Coach Johnson’s teaching, and me being the person I am, my second effort, I want it more than a lot of these kids out here... And with Coach Johnson's mindset, we'll do great things together.”