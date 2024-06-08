Buckeyes Now

'I Love It!' Five-Star DL Jahkeem Stewart Opens Up About Ohio State Visit

The Ohio State Buckeyes are firmly in the mix for No. 1 overall 2026 recruit Jahkeem Stewart

Matt Galatzan

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) and defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) talk to defensive line coach Larry Johnson on the bench during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.
Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) and defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) talk to defensive line coach Larry Johnson on the bench during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA

The Ohio State Buckeyes might already have the No. 1 class in the 2025 recruiting cycle, but they are still focusing ahead on the 2026 class as well.

In fact, over the weekend, the Buckeyes hosted one of, if not their top targets in the cycle in St. Augustine (Reserve, LA) defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart, who comes in as the No. 1 player in the class per On3's player rankings.

And according to Stewart, things could not have gone any better.

“I really love it,” Stewart said told Eleven Warriors. “It's a great school, great academics. I'm just looking forward to the coaching.”

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) and defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) talk to defensive line coach Larry Johnson on the bench during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.
Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) and defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) talk to defensive line coach Larry Johnson on the bench during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA

In fact, it might be that coaching aspect that ends up giving the Buckeyes a chance at landing Stewart in the end.

Why? Because of his admiration and respect for defensive line coach Larry Johnson, who he believes is one of the best defensive line coaches - not just in the nation - but in the history of the sport.

“Coach Johnson, he's a great coach. One of the best defensive line coaches in college football history," Stewart said in the interview. "Just getting a chance to work with him, the drills he had me going through... it was all great."

Stewart also believes that his fit within the Buckeyes defense would be ideal. And standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 270 pounds as a rising junior, he might be right.

As it stands, Stewart is still barely scratching the surface of his potential, and he believes with a coach like Johnson, he could do something special.

“I feel like I could fit perfectly in the defense,” Stewart said. “With the technique Coach Johnson’s teaching, and me being the person I am, my second effort, I want it more than a lot of these kids out here... And with Coach Johnson's mindset, we'll do great things together.”

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News