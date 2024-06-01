It's A Big Recruiting Weekend For The Buckeyes In Columbus
The recruiting process never stops and is the most vital part of keeping a program relevant. This weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes will host 10 recruiting targets for the 2025 cycle and hope to convert some to commits.
The attendees for this weekend's recruiting party in Columbus are:
- Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore
- Four-star wide receiver Vernell Brown III
- Four-star wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon
- Four-star running back Bo Jackson
- Four-star edge rusher Justin Hill
- Four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn
- Four-star safety DeShawn Stewart (commit)
- Four-star linebacker Tarvos Alford (commit)
- Three-star offensive lineman Henry Fenuku
- Three-star offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn
Wideout Dakarien Moore will make his third visit to Columbus as a favorite of wideout coach Brian Hartline. Moore recently hinted at the possibility of fellow five-star wideout recruits Jamie Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett teaming together to pick the same team, which would be big news for Hartline and Ohio State.
While that seems like a stretch, it's entirely possible that the majority of these visitors commit to the Buckeyes. Ohio State currently has just one receiver committed for 2025 in four-star DePaul Catholic wideout De'zie Jones, so landing just one of the visiting targets would boost the class.
Brown is predicted to land at Ohio State per a commitment prediction from On3 and is the No. 6 ranked wideout nationally. McCutcheon's recruitment seems wide open with no notable favorite thus far, and the Lovejoy (TX) product is being linked to SMU, Florida State, and USC.
Bo Jackson - an in-state target from Cleveland - is high on the Buckeyes' list and he's equally interested in Ohio State. He's the No. 4 athlete nationally and the No. 5 overall recruit from the state of Ohio. Currently, On3's prediction machine has him favoring the Buckeyes by a wide margin over Georgia, Penn State and Alabama.
This could be a big weekend for the Buckeyes and for Hartline, who has seemingly turned Ohio State into a feeding pool for first-round wide receiver draft picks.