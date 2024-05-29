Ohio State Building WR Credibility For 2025 Recruiting Cycle
The Ohio State Buckeyes were once known as "linebacker-U," and still boast a potent defense from season to season. But more recently, the program has been known for filling the NFL with standout wide receivers as first-round draft picks.
While we're still a ways away from 2025, the Buckeyes are slim at wideout for the cycle, without any five-star commits.
But that could change soon.
Per five-star recruit, Dakorien Moore during an interview with Josh Newberg, he and fellow five-star wideouts Jamie Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett have been discussing attending the same school. And that could be big news for the Buckeyes.
While Ffrench has been linked to the Buckeyes for a while, Lockett hasn't been tied to a lot of schools, including Ohio State. He hasn't even made a trip to Columbus.
Moore recently de-committed from LSU and is on the Buckeyes radar.
Ohio State currently has one wideout committed for 2025 in De'zie Jones, the four-star recruit from DePaul Catholic in Wayne, New Jersey. No doubt, more will come, and the Buckeyes hope they're four- or five-stars. That's the Columbus way.
While landing all three of these five-star players is a pipe dream for any one team, it is nice to hear the Buckeyes being discussed in the same breath as these three players.
Recruiting is about building a roster and accumulating talent, and Ohio State has always excelled at that. And at least according to rumors, the recent trend of "wideout-U" seems to be continuing.