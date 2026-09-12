Inside Carson Hinzman Ohio State Community Impact and New Foundation

Before the 2026 season started Ohio State Buckeyes’ offensive lineman Carson Hinzman was named to the Jason Witten Man of the Year Watch List. He was also named to the Rimington Watch List, Outland Watch List, and Lombardi Watch List.

Since his sophomore year in 2023, he has been one of the leaders on that Buckeyes line after being named a starter. He also was one of the key pieces during the OSU national championship run in 2024. During his career in Columbus, he played in 40 games, snagging 37 career start, and has close to 2000 snaps on the offensive side of the ball, which is more than anyone else on the team.

Meanwhile, off the field, he has also invested time in his community.

According to Nick Hamilton of Nitecast Media, Hinzman’s efforts have included meal preparation at homeless shelters, organizing and being present at nationwide Children’s visits, and volunteering his time at James Cancer Hospital. He also holds game nights at the Ronald McDonald House non-profit and donates items to local churches and Goodwill.

Giving Back Through The Grit & Grain Foundation

Earlier this month, Carson founded The Grit & Grain Foundation along with his father Jon Hinzman.

According to the Foundation’s X page bio, “The Grit & Grain Foundation is a Tulsa-based nonprofit building resilient communities through food, education, and local agriculture.”

Also, earlier this month, Carson Hinzman spoke with Franny Lazarus of Ohio State News about his generosity within his community.

“It’s only right for us to give back to the community. Those are the people that put us in this position and give us the opportunity to be Ohio State football players. They’re what makes Ohio State football great,” said Hinzman. “Without them, we’d just be a club team hitting pads.”

Which is something that his head coach Ryan Day has taken notice of when it comes to Hinzman’s community efforts, and shared that is very important to not only the players, but the team as whole.

“Community is important to our players and to our team.,” said head football coach Ryan Day. “To see Carson take on this role of supporting the people and the industry that made him who he is today, I am very proud of him and his efforts.”

Carson Hinzman spoke about the importance of the next generation knowing about the farming industry because right now it doesn’t seem appealing to people as something to pursue career wise.

“Those people that developed the community” deserve respect and support, he said.

“It’s important for the next generation to hear about farming because right now, people don’t think farming is the coolest thing to do,” he said. “It is hard work, it is demanding but it’s also one of the most rewarding things you can do, work the land.”

In the meantime, Hinzman and long with the rest of the Ohio State Buckeyes’ brass are preparing for their upcoming matchup today against the Texas Longhorns in a rematch of last season’s matchup. The Buckeyes beat the Longhorns 14-7 in Columbus.