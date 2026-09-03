This Is the Most Important Season of Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day’s Tenure

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has never had a losing season. In fact, he's never even gotten close.

Day is simply judged on a "championship-or-bust" scale and that remains true once again in 2026. The schedule does him no favors and it's clear this season will be the most important of his tenure for several reasons.

Ryan Day is facing his biggest test in 2026

College football powerhouses, such as Ohio State, are known for having relatively weak schedules during the regular season. That is not the case for this year's Buckeyes. They have six games against teams currently ranked in the Top 25 and already head to Texas to take on the No. 5 ranked Longhorns in Week 2. There is also a stretch later in the season of road games against No. 6 Indiana and No. 14 USC before returning home for a showdown against No. 2 Oregon.

"At the end of the day, you have to beat the teams that have what you got."



No. 1 Ohio State has multiple highly ranked teams on the schedule.@CoachUrbanMeyer shares his 10-day rule for preparing for talent-equated opponents 👇 pic.twitter.com/5uR1ax1dSW — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 1, 2026

And of course, the regular season comes to a close against No. 16 Michigan. That is quite the slate for the No. 1 ranked Buckeyes.

Day has seemingly been on the hot seat every single year since he took over for Urban Meyer in 2019. His seat reached a boiling point in 2024 after a loss to Michigan, only for his team to rally and win the national championship.

That gave the head coach about one year of a buffer and he is now under the microscope again after his team fell in last year's College Football Playoff quarterfinals to the Miami Hurricanes.

This year's tough slate will signal to Ohio State's most influential people how much mettle Day truly has. If the team loses three or more games, he will likely be looked at as underachieving with the No. 1 team in the nation. The same is arguably also true if his team can't reach at least the semifinals of the CFP. That is the reality, whether it's fair or not.

A main criticism of Day throughout his entire tenure is that he inherited his position from Meyer. That leaves some fans and others involved with the program wondering if there is another better option out there to lead the program.

Not making the Playoff would likely doom Day and lead to an overreaction from the program. Yet winning it all for his second national title may finally cement his status as a long-term option and one of the best coaches in Buckeyes history.

This is a new era of college football and there is no dollar amount that will prevent a top program from making changes they deem necessary. A down year from Day could mean he is looking for another job in 2027.