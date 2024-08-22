Inside Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star QB’s Legal Issues
A former Ohio State Buckeyes' star quarterback has been in the news lately due to legal issues. That former star quarterback is Art Schlichter.
Last Friday, a court gave a one count indictment against Schlicter. The 64-year-old's latest incident was back in February when he was pulled over by an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper.
During the traffic stop, the trooper found suspected cocaine. He is now scheduled to appear for an arraignment on September 3rd in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.
Schlichter reportedly gave the trooper two glass pipes during their interraction.
In a video of the incident, Schlichter told the officer twice that he played football for Ohio State. Seemingly, that was an attempt to get away with things due to who he was on the football field.
What makes matters even worse is that Schlichter was already on probation for a cocaine possession charge at the time of the latest incident. Back in June of 2022, the former Ohio State star was found unresponsive in a hotel room near the city of Hilliard.
Prior to his drug offenses, Schlichter was in trouble for another kind of crime. He spent time in prison due to a ticket scheme that robbed people of millions.
Needless to say, just looking at Schlichter's legal track record, it's a sad story.
Looking back at Schlichter's career with Ohio State, he played four years for the Buckeyes between 1978 and 1981. He threw for 6,584 yards, 44 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions. Schlichter also picked up 1,285 yards on the ground and 33 touchdowns.
As more updates become available, we'll make sure to have them. The September 3rd court date for Schlichter is right around the corner and more information and details will likely come available.