Inside Ohio State's Bruce Thornton's 2026 NBA Draft Selection

Former Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton Selected No. 31 by the Houston Rockets in 2026 NBA Draft. After acquiring the draft pick from the NBA Champion New York Knicks.

“I’m just trying to be a winner… I know it’s going to be tough but I’m built for the moment,” he told Space City Home Network’s Rockets sideline reporter Vanessa Richardson on ESPN’s draft telecast, according to Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle.

According to Shams, the full trade features the Knicks trading the 31st and 55th picks to the Rockets in exchange for the 39th pick, which New York used to select German guard Jack Kayil. They also secured the 53rd pick in this year’s draft ,along with a 2029 second-round pick from the Sacramento Kings.

“The New York Knicks are trading Nos. 31 and 55 to the Houston Rockets for Nos. 39 and 53 and a 2029 Kings second rounder. The moves begin for night two of the NBA Draft.

As for the former Buckeyes’ guard Thornton, he is coming off an averaging almost 20 points, five assists and almost four assists per game for Ohio State last season. He shot 55.4 percent from the field and 40 percent from behind the arc.

After The Buckeyes season ending loss to TCU, OSU head basketball coach Jake Diebler shared with Thornton that he love him.

“That I love him,” Diebler said. “That he’ll always be a part of our family… and he was a huge, huge reason for that.”

Even at the podium, where his tone remained composed, Diebler’s message reflected that same emotional investment. “What a blessing it is to coach this group of guys,” Diebler said. “When we started out, we talked about being a family…and this group did that.”

When Thornton was interviewed by the media he shared that he is a life time Buckeye and if they need anything to just reach out.

“I’m always a Buckeye for life,” Thornton said. “If you need anything, just call me.”

Thornton fills a need for the Houston Rockets with former All-Star guard Fred VanVleet coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. He suffered the injury while working out in late September last season just before Rockets training camp. With him going down even before the season started, the Rockets suffered at the point guard position all year long. VanVleet is currently rehabbing and shared recently on his podcast “Unguarded” podcast, that there was a possibility that he could return this season.

“Yes, it is possible that I can return this season,” VanVleet told his co-host, Marquez Beeks. “Doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. And I also don’t give a f–k. I would change my mind a hundred times between now and then.

“So, to be clear, I am doing my rehab every day with the goal in mind to return this season. But that does not mean that is what’s going to happen.”

With Aaron Holiday and Reed Sheppard, the only two healthy veteran point guards on the roster, Thornton will have the opportunity to compete early in training camp.