2026 WNBA MVP Odds: A’ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers Lead Way; Caitlin Clark Falls to 10/1

The 2026 WNBA season is nearing the All-Star break, and several teams have already played half of their regular-season matchups.

So, this is a perfect time to dissect that latest movement in the WNBA MVP odds, where four-time league MVP A’ja Wilson has already begun to pull away.

The Las Vegas Aces star won the league MVP in the 2025 season and eventually led her team to a third title in four seasons, and she is playing at a high level once again in 2026. The Aces (17-7) have the second-best record in the W, and that has allowed Wilson to pull away from other contenders like Dallas’ Paige Bueckers, Minnesota’s Olivia Miles and Indiana’s Caitlin Clark.

Here’s a look at the latest odds, and a breakdown for each of the top candidates at this point in the 2026 season.

2026 WNBA MVP Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

A'ja Wilson: -330

Paige Bueckers: +800

Olivia Miles: +900

Caitlin Clark: +1000

Breanna Stewart: +3000

Kelsey Plum: +10000

Rhyne Howard: +10000

Allisha Gray: +10000

Sabrina Ionescu: +15000

Jessica Shepard: +15000

Marina Mabrey: +20000

Kelsey Mitchell: +20000

Aliyah Boston: +20000

Sonia Citron: +20000

Gabby Williams: +20000

Jackie Young: +25000

Courtney Williams: +25000

Chelsea Gray: +25000

Veronica Burton: +25000

Alyssa Thomas: +25000

Angel Reese: +25000

A’ja Wilson

Wilson opened the 2026 season as the favorite to win the WNBA MVP at +200, and she’s now the odds-on favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Aces star is averaging 25.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3. Wilson’s numbers are eerily similar to last year – though she is scoring more in 2026 – when she won MVP, and the Aces are off to a much better start than they were in 2025.

After winning back-to-back league MVPs in 2024 and 2025, it appears Wilson is in the driver’s seat to capture the award again in 2026, and if the Aces remain in the top two in the league standings, it’ll be hard to deny her the top spot.

Paige Bueckers

Last season, the Dallas Wings won 10 games and had the worst record in the league. That has all changed in 2026 with former No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers leading the way.

Dallas is on a five-game winning streak and has 16 wins already this season, sitting just 1.5 games out of the top spot in the league. Bueckers is averaging 20.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The star guard has already accumulated 4.0 win shares this season after having 4.4 in the 2025 campaign.

With Dallas going from worst to a clear playoff contender, Bueckers has a case to dethrone Wilson as the league MVP. However, she’s still averaging five fewer points per game and is playing for a team that is beyond the Aces in the standings.

It may be an uphill battle for the Dallas guard, but there’s no doubt that she’s been the driving force behind the team’s success in 2026.

Olivia Miles

Minnesota Lynx rookie guard Olivia Miles was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, and she’s already showing that she should have gone No. 1.

Miles is averaging 18.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season, leading the Lynx to the best record in the WNBA even though star forward Napheesa Collier (ankle) has yet to make her season debut. Collier has been a yearly MVP candidate, so it’s shocking that the Lynx are performing at this level without her in 2026.

Miles isn’t shooting as well as Bueckers – she’s made 49.8 percent of her shots from the field and 33.3 percent of her 3-point attempts – but her other numbers are very comparable to the Wings star.

It’s possible that Miles’ numbers could dip a bit in the second half once Collier returns, but it’s clear the Lynx have a franchise cornerstone in the former TCU guard. She’s been by far the biggest riser in the odds to win MVP this season.

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark opened the 2026 season as the No. 2 choice in the odds to win MVP (+260) , but she’s since fallen to the No. 4 spot at +1000.

Clark is having a strong season after she dealt with a bunch of injuries in 2025, averaging 20.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. The star guard is shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from 3 and she’s cut down on her turnovers (4.6 per game) from last season (5.1 per game).

The Fever are the No. 5 seed in the WNBA after they upset the Aces on Sunday night, but Clark has clearly taken a step back in this market from where she was at the start of the season. The Fever have two potential MVP candidates in Clark and guard Kelsey Mitchell (22.7 points per game), and it isn’t helping that the Fever are behind the Aces, Lynx and Wings in the standings.

There’s still a lot of time for Clark to jump up in this market, but she may need to shoot the ball more efficiently to catch Wilson and Bueckers. The advanced numbers also favor to the two Western Conference stars, especially when it comes to win shares and on/off splits:

Win Shares

A’ja Wilson: 4.4

Paige Bueckers: 4.0

Caitlin Clark: 1.7

On/Off Net Rating

A’ja Wilson: +23.9

Paige Bueckers: +7.7

Caitlin Clark: -11.6

Breanna Stewart

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (+3000) is the last player within striking distance of Wilson at this point in the season.

The two-time league MVP is averaging 20.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, but she’s struggled from beyond the arc (22.9 percent) for yet another campaign.

New York is just seventh in the latest standings, and it’ll need a major run in the second half if Stewart wants to move up in the MVP conversation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .