Fever vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, July 12

For the second Sunday in a row, the Las Vegas Aces will host the Indiana Fever, though both teams may look a little different this time around.

Indiana won last Sunday’s matchup by 16 points, but star forward A’ja Wilson missed that game for the Aces. Caitlin Clark (probable tonight) was out of the lineup for the Fever, but Indy has actually fared pretty well without the star guard this season, going 4-0 after Thursday’s win over the Phoenix Mercury.

Clark is expected to suit up on Sunday night, but the Fever are still 4.5-point road underdogs against this Aces squad.

Las Vegas has the best record in the W (17-6) so far this season, and it beat Phoenix by 48 points on Saturday (106-58), allowing for a lot of rest for its top players on the front end of a back-to-back.

The Aces have yet to release an injury report for Sunday night, so it’s possible they could look to rest some of their players tonight.

Still, oddsmakers seem to think the Aces will be at full strength based on this line, and I have a player prop and a pick for this showdown on NBC.

Fever vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Fever +4.5 (-112)

Aces -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Fever: +154

Aces: -185

Total

182.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Fever vs. Aces How to Watch

Date: Sunday, July 12

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Fever record: 13-9

Aces record: 17-6

Fever vs. Aces Injury Reports

Fever Injury Report

Caitlin Clark – probable

Aces Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Fever vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets

Fever Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-121)

Fever star guard Kelsey Mitchell has put together an All-WNBA campaign so far in 2026, averaging 22.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from 3.

Mitchell has been on one from beyond the arc, hitting three or more shots six consecutive games and eight of her last 10. That includes a 3-for-9 night from deep last Sunday against the Aces.

Las Vegas has struggled to defend the 3 this season, ranking 12th in opponent 3s made per game and 10th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Mitchell’s usage from beyond the arc has increased as the season has gone on, and she’s now averaging 6.4 attempts per game from 3 – the same as last season. Until she cools off, Mitchell is a must bet at this number.

Fever vs. Aces Prediction and Pick

The Fever are 4-0 without Clark in the lineup this season, but they’re a shocking 9-9 when she does play. Indy may have beaten the Aces without Wilson last weekend, but this is an entirely different matchup if she does play on July 12.

Las Vegas and Indiana are No. 1 and No. 2 in offensive rating this season, but the Aces (No. 2 in net rating) have been a better defensive team and are improving at home (7-4) after a slow start.

Indy, on the other hand, is just 5-5 on the road, including a 2-2 mark against the spread as road underdogs.

The Aces are 16-5 when Wilson plays this season, so if the reigning league MVP suits up on the second night of a back-to-back, they’re the side to back in this matchup.

Pick: Aces -4.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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