Jake Diebler’s New Hire Adds Two Decades of NBA Experience to Ohio State Basketball

Ahead of a crucial summer for Ohio State basketball, Jake Diebler has brought in a new assistant coach with over 20 years of NBA experience.

Mike Wells, who recently served as the head coach of the Adelaide 36ers from the National Basketball League in Australia, comes in just six weeks after head assistant Joel Justus left for Vanderbilt.

Wells first stint in the NBA was as an intern and assistant video coordinator for the Houston Rockets. After 5 years with the Rockets, he served as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, and the Charlotte Hornets.

He was a part of two teams that won the NBA championship, 1995 with the Houston Rockets and in 2007 with the San Antonio Spurs.

He also served as an assistant coach with USA basketball in three of the six qualifying windows for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Wells also has college experience, playing at Mount Vernon Nazarene for two years and serving as a graduate assistant for them in 1994. He also was an assistant at George Mason and South Florida.

Here are two areas Wells’ experience immediately boosts for Ohio State heading into next season:

Recruiting

Wells having experience in both the NBA and college is a vital positive to what he can bring due to his ability to recognize talent that can translate to the next level, as well as knowing how to handle student-athletes rather than NBA players.

He also served as a head scout for Team USA Basketball from 1998 to 2003. This culmination of recognizing talent will not only be crucial in finding the future stars to wear the scarlet and grey, but sell them to be a Buckeye.

Ohio State has not acquired a top-25 recruiting class since 2023, and pairing Wells with Diebler on the recruiting trail should make an immediate impact for the 2027 class, where they are already ranked No. 4 due to the signing of 4-star guard LJ Smith.

Player Development

With his 20 years of NBA experience, Wells understands what makes a player a pro compared to other college stars.

Combo guard John Mobley Jr. already tested the draft waters this offseason, and returning sophomore Amare Bynum as well as incoming 5-star freshman Anthony Thompson all have the ceiling to make the NBA. Wells' experience should help them get there.

Ohio State has also not had a draft pick since 2023, with Bruce Thornton hopefully breaking this drought in this upcoming draft. Nevertheless, Wells background with NBA players should help Mobley, Bynum, and Thompson take those next steps to be looked at for next year’s draft.