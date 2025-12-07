Brandon Inniss owns Ohio State’s Big Ten championship loss as the offense’s fault

When the top two defensive teams in the country clash for the Big Ten title, it comes down to one thing: offense.

In Indiana’s 13–10 performance, finding any offensive rhythm was virtually impossible for either team — but it was the Buckeyes who ultimately came up short.

“When the defense holds a team to 13 points and we can’t score more than 13 points, at the end of the day that’s the offense’s fault,” captain Brandon Inniss said after the game. “We know that, and we’re gonna clean everything up and get it right.”

Both teams found the end zone just once. Julian Sayin, although accurate — completing 21 passes for 258 yards at a 72% completion rate — had a lackluster outing in his first loss as a Buckeye.

“We didn’t make enough plays today, especially in the red zone and on third down — it was terrible,” Inniss said. “Some of the plays we ran tonight didn’t work, and we’re gonna identify that and get back to work.”

Indiana’s defense was relentless, and its schemes constantly confused Ohio State’s offense. Entering the Big Ten Championship, Sayin had been sacked only six times across 12 games. Against the Hoosiers, he went down five times. He also struggled to locate open receivers, including a costly fourth-quarter miss when Inniss was wide open in the end zone. Ryan Day opted to kick on the ensuing play — a decision he later said he regretted, noting you always regret it when it doesn’t work.

Ohio State Buckeyes kicker Jayden Fielding (38) reacts following a missed field goal during the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jayden Fielding, who had made 15 of 17 attempts prior to Saturday, missed a 27-yard field goal that would have tied the game with 2:48 left.

“They have a high-pressure job,” Inniss said postgame about kickers. “I think any random person should try to go kick a 40-yard field goal and see how they do.”

The team rallied around Fielding after the miss. But you can’t help but notice the eerie symmetry: another 13–10 loss, just like last year’s defeat to Michigan — also sealed by a missed Fielding field goal.

Still, there was a familiar sense of perspective. Last year’s loss to Michigan sparked their historic College Football Playoff run — and ultimately, a National Championship. For some players, adversity in the Big Ten Championship might again serve as the needed push.

“We lost a game before the playoffs last year,” Caleb Downs said. “It’s the same circumstances. Sometimes you need a little bit more motivation, so we’ll go from here.”