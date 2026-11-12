Jeremiah Smith Deserves Better Than Ohio State's Disappointing Season

Jeremiah Smith entered the season with a Heisman Trophy in his sights and another College Football Playoff run within reach. Instead, one of the nation's most talented wide receivers is watching the season unravel around him.

This season, he's broken Ohio State's four major career receiving records—receptions, touchdowns, yards and 100-yard receiving games.

But Smith’s historic season took a disappointing turn when Julian Sayin suffered an injury against Indiana, forcing freshman Luke Fahey into the starting role.

What followed were two consecutive losses, an inconsistent offense and a growing concern over how Ohio State is utilizing its best player.

Why Isn't Jeremiah Smith Getting the Ball?

In the two games since Fahey took over as the starting quarterback, Smith's receiving yards per game have declined by approximately 23% compared to his first seven games.

In Ohio State's loss to Oregon, Smith went more than 32 minutes of game time without a single target, yet still finished with seven receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Day acknowledged that the offense has struggled to find a rhythm and that plays designed for Smith haven't always developed as intended. But those explanations still leave one glaring question: How does one of the most talented receivers in college football go more than half the game without a single pass thrown his way?

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith offered additional context.

“There's certain things where you try to make sure he gets the ball, and there might be something subtle that happens that causes it not to go there, whether it's coverage, or there was a breakdown somewhere else,” Smith said.

Building chemistry with a freshman quarterback is undoubtedly part of the challenge. But that doesn't excuse the coaching staff from finding ways to involve one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football.

Is His Heisman Trophy in Jeopardy?

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Smith entered the season as a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender, but Ohio State's recent struggles have complicated his path to college football's most prestigious individual award.

Despite the Buckeyes' diminished playoff hopes, Smith remains in the Heisman conversation. However, his chances could take another hit if Ohio State continues struggling to maximize his production over its final three regular-season games against Northwestern, Nebraska and Michigan.

Ohio State has thrown its support behind the junior captain, launching a "JJ 4 It All" campaign promoting his candidacy for the Heisman Trophy, Fred Biletnikoff Award, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

But an award campaign can only do so much. Smith needs opportunities on the field to strengthen his case.

Jeremiah Smith Isn't Giving Up on Ohio State

Smith's visible frustration during the Oregon loss sparked speculation online about his commitment to finishing the season.

And frankly, after everything he's contributed to this program, who could blame him for being frustrated?

But despite suggestions that Smith has little left to gain by continuing to play, his teammates have made it clear that he's not turning his back on Ohio State.

“He's not giving up on the team,” Carson Hinzman said. “Everyone is saying, oh, man, he's done, whatever, he shouldn't come back and just care about himself. Man, he's completely not like that at all.”

Hinzman also praised Smith's leadership, describing how he's continued to hold his teammates accountable and emphasizing the importance of finishing the season strong.

“Him talking about how much it means to him and how much these last three years have been to him is special, it's important,” Hinzman said. “A lot of those guys in this position could easily be like, no, I'm good, you know what I mean? I can take this out and I'll still be a first round pick, probably number one pick overall. However, JJ is different.”

Smith has already proven what he can do for the Buckeyes. Now it's time for Ohio State to make the most of what it has in Jeremiah Smith.