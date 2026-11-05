Ohio State Must Make These 3 Changes After Its Loss to USC

Coming into last weekend’s game against USC, many Ohio State fans had worries about the matchup with the loss of quarterback Julian Sayin and the need for the Trojans to get the home win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

What turned out in Los Angeles was a Halloween nightmare, leaving the Buckeyes now on thin ice the rest of the way if they want to return to the College Football Playoff.

There was not just one theme in the loss, as big plays, penalties and an inconsistent red zone offense can all be attributed to the 12-point loss.

This now leaves head coach Ryan Day in a peculiar spot, as he still has a freshman backup quarterback leading a team that probably needs to win out to make the playoff.

The rest of the schedule also is not close to anything easy, as a talented Oregon team, possible spoilers in Northwestern and Nebraska as well as The Game against Michigan still loom.

The standard that has been set in Columbus, Ohio for years may be currently being tested more than ever before during Day’s tenure, and many things need to be corrected if this team wants to leave the regular season with another bruise in the loss column.

Heading into this week’s matchup at home against Oregon, here are the critical areas where this team needs to see improvement and change.

Redzone Playcalling Continues to Haunt the Buckeyes

The Buckeyes crossed USC’s 25-yard line five times Saturday, with only one of those drives resulting in a touchdown.

This problem is not a new one for this offense.

In their most important games to this point, against Texas, Iowa, Indiana and USC, they offense has only reached the end zone seven times in 19 trips inside the opposing team’s back half of the field.

The playcalling continues to lean on a rushing attack that has been more effective, but inconsistent in the red zone. There has been a consistency the last two seasons to run the ball heavily close to the endzone, and teams are starting to make notice of it.

In just the three missed opportunities for touchdowns in the first half of the loss this last Saturday, seven of the eleven plays called within the 25-yard line were run plays, with no rush going over five yards.

For a team that has a skilled receiving room that includes arguably the best player in the country, the stat almost does not make sense.

Jeremiah Smith, who’s Heisman favoritism is starting to drop, has shown his ability to be one of the best contested catchers in the entire country. Yet, he did not have a redzone target until the team’s third trip there.

The playcalling in this area of the field needs to be revamped fast, with more emphasis on getting more playmakers the ball and not giving the defense an edge with putting more players in the box, expecting it will almost always be a run on first and second down.

Discipline on Both Sides of the Ball

When Ohio State lost Julian Sayin to injury, more was expected out of the rest of the roster in filling in the void he would leave.

What came out of it Saturday was a team that looked like it had lost its discipline, one of the tenets of the program’s prowess the last few seasons.

Eleven penalties were called on the Buckeyes against USC, the most during the Ryan Day era since 2022 in their close win over Maryland.

This is not where the lack of discipline stops though, as the multiple false starts and holding penalties committed by the offense were complimented by missed run fills and tackles and run fills from the defense.

It did not seem uncharacteristic for this team to have growing pains without their star quarterback, but a veteran offensive line and stout defense were not expected to be the problems.

Another week with Luke Fahey under center should help the multiple penalties the offense suffered, and being back in the Horseshoe this weekend should bring the defense back to being sound.

But if these things do not happen, the Buckeyes’ hopes of returning to the College Football Playoff could crumble at the hands of the Oregon Ducks.

The Buckeyes Secondary Needs to Stop Allowing Big Plays

If there has been one critique of this Ohio State defense up to this point of the season, big plays are it.

The problem started in a win against Illinois where they allowed 7 plays of 20+ yards.

It looked like a step was taken from that game, but USC was able to muster up four of those in their win. USC receiver Trent Mosley’s 69-yard touchdown came on their second play of the game.

Oregon wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart have had a 20+ yard catch in basically every game, with Stewart not having one solely in their win against USC.

The secondary has been solid all season, but this passing offense from Oregon, though inconsistent, can create big plays.

If Ohio State allows them to create these to help them move down the field, it may put the offense in a shootout they may not be ready to match.