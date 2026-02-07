Ranking all 106 players in Super Bowl LX

The Super Bowl LX matchup between the Seahawks and Patriots wasn’t expected before the season, but it’s easy to see why these two teams made it this far with the amount of talent on both sides of the ball.

Each squad has a starting quarterback coming off a sensational 2025 season. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye developed into an MVP candidate in his second season. It took Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold a lot longer to find his footing in the NFL, but multiple teams are now regretting his departure with how well he played in his first season in Seattle.

There will be plenty of star power on display on the defensive side when these two teams kick off Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. New England’s Christian Gonzalez is a shutdown corner, while Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon is one of the most versatile defensive backs in the league.

There’s also plenty to like on special teams, with reliable kickers Jason Myers and Andy Borregales.

All right, enough stalling. Here’s our list of Super Bowl LX’s best players, from Nos. 106 to 1.

106. Brady Russell, FB, Seahawks

There aren’t many backup fullbacks on active rosters, but Russell earned his spot with what he provides on special teams. He has played at least 73% of the Seahawks’ special teams snaps the past three seasons.

105. Chad Muma, LB, Patriots

104. Patrick O’Connell, LB, Seahawks

103. Bradyn Swinson, LB, Patriots

102. Amari Kight, OT, Seahawks

101. Julian Ashby, LS, Patriots

Ashby is in his rookie season. His goal on Sunday? Remain anonymous. If nobody outside of New England knows the name of Julian Ashby, he’ll have enjoyed a fine Super Bowl.

100. Chris Stoll, LS, Seahawks

99. Thayer Munford Jr., OT, Patriots

98. Connor O’Toole, edge, Seahawks

O’Toole quickly got on coach Mike Macdonald’s radar as an undrafted rookie this season. He delivered impressive preseason performances before making the initial 53-man roster and earning a role on special teams.

97. Kobee Minor, CB, Patriots

96. Marte Mapu, LB, Patriots

95. Nick Kallerup, TE, Seahawks

94. Rylie Mills, DT, Seahawks

93. CJ Dippre, TE, Patriots

Patriots safety Brenden Schooler was named first-team All-Pro. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

92. Brenden Schooler, S, Patriots

Schooler has a case as the best special teams player in the NFL. In 2024, he was named first-team All-Pro and was once again a force this year, playing 77% of special teams snaps while totaling 20 tackles.

91. Jared Ivey, edge, Seahawks

90. Dell Pettus, S, Patriots

89. Olu Oluwatimi, C, Seahawks

88. Charles Woods, CB, Patriots

87. Mason Richman, OT, Seahawks

86. Alex Austin, CB, Patriots

Austin was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round in 2023, then played with the Texans and Patriots as a rookie. He contributes primarily on special teams, but he’s made an impact on defense, starting two games and recording 13 total tackles this season.

85. Elijah Ponder, edge, Patriots

84. Christian Haynes, G, Seahawks

83. Dareke Young, WR, Seahawks

82. Robbie Ouzts, FB, Seahawks

Ouzts has done a terrific job as a rookie. As a fifth-round pick, Ouzts played 12 games, including 27% of the offensive snaps. Ouzts helped Seattle run for 2,096 yards while not touching the ball once.

81. Brandon Pili, DT, Seahawks

80. Tommy DeVito, QB, Patriots

79. Caedan Wallace, G, Patriots

78. Mike Morris, DL, Seahawks

Morris, a 2023 fifth-round pick, has carved out a role for himself as DeMarcus Lawrence’s backup. He appeared in 17 games, recording 18 combined tackles and two for loss this season.

77. Efton Chism III, WR, Patriots

76. Marcus Bryant, OT, Patriots

75. Cory Durden, DT, Patriots

74. Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Seahawks

73. Bryce Baringer, P, Patriots

Baringer’s numbers are a great example of how far the Patriots have come. In 2023 as a rookie, Baringer punted 98 times. Last year, that number decreased to 70. This season? Down to 51. New England fans are hoping to never see Baringer come Super Sunday.

72. Vederian Lowe, OT, Patriots

71. Michael Dickson, P, Seahawks

70. Jack Westover, FB, Patriots

69. Josh Jones, OT, Seahawks

68. Tyrice Knight, LB, Seahawks

67. Jack Gibbens, LB, Patriots

66. Anfernee Jennings, edge, Patriots

It says plenty that Jennings has remained in New England despite three coaches in as many seasons. He quickly won over Mike Vrabel and has seen plenty of work as a rotational pass rusher. His physical play style has given the Patriots a spark off the bench, recording two sacks, 26 combined tackles and five for loss.

65. Ben Brown, OL, Patriots

64. Eric Saubert, TE, Seahawks

Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe has appeared in three games this season. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

63. Jalen Milroe, QB, Seahawks

Milroe was a fascinating prospect coming out of Alabama last year, and ultimately went to the Seahawks with their third-round pick. The rookie appeared in three games this season but never threw a pass, instead running three times for four yards with a fumble.

62. Ty Okada, S, Seahawks

61. Austin Hooper, TE, Patriots

60. Jahlani Tavai, LB, Patriots

59. Drew Lock, QB, Seahawks

58. Joshua Dobbs, QB, Patriots

57. Jarran Reed, DT, Seahawks

Reed has given Seattle plenty of depth in the interior of the defensive line during his second stint with the team. He provides a different look coming off the bench, allowing his coaching staff to attack in waves. Reed has started 121 games in his 10-year career.

56. Jake Bobo, WR, Seahawks

55. Anthony Bradford, G, Seahawks

54. Boye Mafe, edge, Seahawks

Mafe looked like a burgeoning star in 2023 and ’24, totaling 15 sacks and 28 quarterback hits over that span. However, he’s struggled comparatively this year with only two sacks and four QB hits despite playing in all 17 games and lining up on 50% of the defensive snaps.

53. George Holani, RB, Seahawks

52. Jalen Sundell, C, Seahawks

51. Andy Borregales, K, Patriots

50. Craig Woodson, S, Patriots

49. Kyle Williams, WR, Patriots

48. Jason Myers, K, Seahawks

47. Josh Jobe, CB, Seahawks

Jobe, a 2022 undrafted free agent, worked his way up from Seattle’s practice squad to win a starting job on the opposite side of Devon Witherspoon. Jobe, who started his career with the Eagles, had 54 tackles and one interception this season.

46. DeMario Douglas, WR, Patriots

45. Jared Wilson, G, Patriots

44. Mack Hollins, WR, Patriots

43. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Seahawks

42. Drake Thomas, LB, Seahawks

Seahawks safety Coby Bryant is scheduled to test unrestricted free agency. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

41. Coby Bryant, S, Seahawks

Bryant could be playing his last game with the Seahawks, as he’s slated to test unrestricted free agency with his rookie deal expiring. He has been a valuable piece in the Seattle secondary over the past two years as a starter, amassing seven interceptions and 13 passes defensed during that stretch.

40. AJ Barner, TE, Seahawks

39. Christian Elliss, LB, Patriots

38. Derick Hall, edge, Seahawks

37. Garrett Bradbury, C, Patriots

36. Marcus Jones, CB, Patriots

35. Abraham Lucas, OT, Seahawks

Lucas has had his ups and downs, but he’s been a serviceable starting right tackle since Seattle took him in the third round of the 2022 draft. Lucas started every game this season after dealing with injuries the past two seasons. His presence allowed the new-look offensive line to quickly establish a rhythm this season.

34. Uchenna Nwosu, edge, Seahawks

33. Jaylinn Hawkins, S, Patriots

Hawkins has turned into a star for New England, holding down the back end with a trio of excellent corners in Marcus Jones, Carlton Davis III and Christian Gonzalez. In 15 games this season, Hawkins totaled four interceptions and 1.5 sacks, finding a great fit with his third team after playing with the Falcons and Chargers.

32. Cooper Kupp, WR, Seahawks

31. K’Lavon Chaisson, edge, Patriots

30. Khyiris Tonga, DT, Patriots

29. Will Campbell, OT, Patriots

28. Carlton Davis III, CB, Patriots

Davis struggled in his lone season in Detroit, but he improved playing on the opposite side of Christian Gonzalez in New England. Davis is a feisty cornerback who’s not afraid to challenge wide receivers for the ball. He played 91% of the defensive snaps and added 69 combined tackles this season.

27. Julian Love, S, Seahawks

26. Riq Woolen, CB, Seahawks

25. Robert Spillane, LB, Patriots

24. Harold Landry III, edge, Patriots

Landry led the Patriots with 8.5 sacks this season, including one in three consecutive games between Weeks 14 and 16. In the postseason, Landry is still searching for his first sack or tackle for loss, failing to get one in the two games he played before missing the AFC title game with a knee injury.

23. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

22. Kayshon Boutte, WR, Patriots

21. Rashid Shaheed, WR, Seahawks

Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had six sacks in his age-33 season. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

20. DeMarcus Lawrence, DL, Seahawks

Lawrence showed he still had plenty left to offer in his age-33 season. After spending his first 11 seasons with the Cowboys, Lawrence flourished in Macdonald’s defensive scheme, recording six sacks, 20 QB hits and two scoop-and-score touchdowns. He’s a part of Seattle’s strong interior trio.

19. Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

Henry has been a wily veteran for the Patriots in recent years. In 2025, the 31-year-old has been a force in the middle of the field, totaling 60 receptions for 768 yards and seven touchdowns. The latter number is significant, as Seattle will have to be aware of Henry’s whereabouts at all times in the red zone.

18. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

Henderson can generate explosive plays out of the backfield with his game-changing speed. But he has lost touches in the past few months because Stevenson is the better option when it comes to running between the tackles. Once Henderson improves in that area, he’ll be a weekly problem for opposing defenses. The rookie second-round pick rushed for 911 yards this season.

17. Morgan Moses, OT, Patriots

Moses was part of the big-spending offseason this winter, signing with New England for $24 million across three seasons. He’s been a terrific addition at right tackle, grading out as the 27th best tackle of 89 qualifiers, per Pro Football Focus . He also excelled in the run game, ranking 17th with a 77.1 grade.

16. Mike Onwenu, G, Patriots

Onwenu’s consistency provided stability to the Patriots’ revamped offensive line that included two rookies starting on the left side. He has found a home at right guard, but he’s capable of playing at tackle if needed. Onwenu has started 90 games since arriving in New England as a sixth-round pick in 2020.

15. Grey Zabel, G, Seahawks

Seattle used its first-round pick on Zabel this past spring, and it looks like a quality pick. The North Dakota State product started every game as a rookie and got better as the year progressed. All told, Zabel permitted 24 pressures and two sacks in front of Sam Darnold.

14. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks

Walker established himself as the Seahawks’ best running back option with how dominant he was in the second half of the season. Some of his better performances came in the two significant victories over the Rams, including 164 total yards in Week 16. He rushed for 1,027 yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry.

13. Charles Cross, OT, Seahawks

Cross signed a four-year, $104 million extension during the season, showing how much general manager John Schneider values his franchise left tackle. Since being drafted in the 2022 first round, the 25-year-old has been a stalwart, allowing only two sacks and taking five penalties on 821 snaps this season.

12. Byron Murphy II, DT, Seahawks

Murphy, who had seven sacks and 13 quarterback hits this season, commanded plenty of attention as a disruptor in the middle of the Seahawks' defensive front. The 2024 first-round pick took several steps in his development after a quiet rookie season, going from only playing 49% of the defensive snaps to 70% this season.

11. Ernest Jones IV, LB, Seahawks

On his third team in as many years, it appears Jones has found a home in Mike Macdonald’s scheme with Seattle. The second-team All-Pro has been a force on the second level, registering 126 tackles and seven passes defensed, showcasing his versatility against the run and pass.

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs had a big bounce-back season with 85 catches for 1,013 yards. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

10. Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots

After having a quiet free agency, Diggs proved the doubters wrong with a sensational bounce-back season in New England. His playmaking ability helped Maye progress in 2025, but Diggs’s toughness set the tone for his new team. Diggs’s presence allowed the Patriots to produce memorable comeback wins against the Bills and Ravens.

9. Christian Barmore, DT, Patriots

Barmore is an underrated presence up front who could give Seattle fits Sunday evening. After being limited to four games because of blood clot issues in 2024, Barmore suited up for all 17 contests this regular season, totaling two sacks and 11 quarterback hits on 65% of the defensive snaps.

8. Nick Emmanwori, S, Seahawks

The future is bright for the versatile safety whose game resembles what Kyle Hamilton does for the Ravens. Emmanwori, a 2025 second-round pick, has a nose for the ball in the running game and has high-level instincts to break up passes. He had a stellar sequence in the NFC title game, batting down passes intended for Rams star wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams during the same drive.

7. Milton Williams, DT, Patriots

After helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl a year ago, Williams is hoping for his own personal back-to-back. Signing with the Patriots in the offseason for $104 million, the 26-year-old has been a force. Including the playoffs, Williams has 5.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits. If New England wins another Lombardi Trophy, Williams will likely play a big part.

6. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seahawks

Witherspoon, a 2023 first-round pick, can play from the slot position and has a knack for finding the ball, but he took his game to another level as an outside corner, gaining second-team All-Pro honors in 2025. He has played at least 90% of the defensive snaps in all three of his seasons.

5. Leonard Williams, DT, Seahawks

Williams has a case as the best defensive tackle in this game, although it’s a real conversation. Since coming over from the Giants in 2023, Williams has made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons while compiling 18 sacks and 50 quarterback hits over that span. At 31 years old, this very well could be his best chance to win a ring.

4. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Patriots

Gonzalez is one of the few true shutdown corners in the league. He was desperately missed when he was sidelined for the first three games of the season, but he quickly helped the Patriots emerge as one of the best defenses in the league during Mike Vrabel’s first season as coach. Gonzalez’s elite athleticism allows him to cover plenty of ground against the league’s best wideouts.

3. Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks

Darnold has proved all the skeptics wrong. After having an MVP-esque season for the Vikings in 2024, he was allowed to hit free agency before signing a three-year deal this offseason with Seattle. Darnold has enjoyed another fine campaign with 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns, albeit while throwing 14 interceptions. If he wins on Sunday, Darnold will be the ultimate redemption story.

2. Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

Maye has flourished, becoming an MVP candidate with how much he improved from his rookie year to his second season. With pinpoint accuracy, Maye produced clutch plays throughout this memorable season for the Patriots, who went from a four-win season to 14 victories this year. Perhaps Maye will continue to deliver when it matters most on Sunday against the Seahawks’ stout defense. He led the league in passer rating (113.5) and completion percentage (72%).

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

Smith-Njigba is the best player in Super Bowl LX. He led the league with 1,793 receiving yards this season, along with 10 touchdowns. In the NFC title game, he had 10 catches and 153 yards against the Rams to help Seattle reach its fourth Super Bowl in franchise history. Including the playoffs, Smith-Njigba has posted at least 90 yards in 14 of 19 games this year.

