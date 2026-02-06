Celebrity NFL Honors Presenters Had No Idea How to Pronounce Award Winners‘ Names

The NFL Honors were held on Thursday night with Matthew Stafford taking home the MVP award over Drake Maye in one of the tightest races in football history. Myles Garrett won another Defensive Player of the Year award and Jaxon Smith-Njigba was named Offensive Player of the Year.

Druski, a captain in Saturday's Super Bowl LX Flag Football Game, presented the award for Offensive Player of the Year alongside Barry Sanders. When it came time to reveal the winner, Druski did the honors and it appeared to be the first time that he had ever seen Smith-Njigba's name. After noting "the winner decided not to pull up tonight," he flubbed Smith-Njigba's name multiple times.

What’s Druski problem man 😭 pic.twitter.com/dvCsy4lZ27 — Eminem (no other choice enjoyer) (@Veryrare_zs) February 6, 2026

In his defense, this year's OPOY commonly goes by "JSN" because he does have a difficult name if you've never heard it before.

Druski was also not the only celebrity presenter to struggle. Earlier in the night Mike Vrabel was named AP Coach of the Year. Tiffany Haddish presented that award and called him "Mike Verbal."

Shoutout to Mike Verbal for winning coach of the year. Very well deserved. pic.twitter.com/sY0nH6nui9 — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) February 6, 2026

You could understand the NFL wanting to keep the winners under wraps, but the idea that they didn't give Haddish and Druski a quick introduction to the names in their categories seems like a bit of an oversight. At least Haddish's teleprompter told her why Vrabel wasn't in attendance. Druski was left to make a quip about how JSN just didn't show up.

Even weirder is the fact that Vrabel had pre-recorded an acceptance speech and Smith-Njigba's teammates recorded a video congratulating him so clearly some people were in on the secret. Maybe giving the celebrities a heads up would have been advantageous to everyone involved.

