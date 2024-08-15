Joe Burrow Gets Brutally Honest About Tenure with Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had their fair share of elite talent pass through the program. However, there have also been some elite players who played some of their college career for Ohio State and then went on to star elsewhere.
One of those players is none other than Cincinnati Bengals' superstar quarterback Joe Burrow.
Burrow spent a lot of time with the Buckeyes. He then went on to star with the LSU Tigers and the rest is history.
It's unfortunate that things didn't work out with Burrow. He has generational talent and would have been fun to watch had he gotten a shot to run the show with Ohio State.
Looking back on that time in his football career, Burrow spoke out with brutal honesty. He did not provide the best memories about his tenure with the Buckeyes.
"Yeah, I mean at Ohio State I was definitely questioning myself, because I thought, ‘I’m working so hard in the weight room, I’m playing really well in practice’ and I felt like nobody was really taking notice of that or seeing the improvement or how I was playing in practice."
He continued forward, detailing more about his issues at Ohio State.
"I was like, ‘Do I have a warped sense of myself and how I’m playing or what kind of quarterback I am.’ That was definitely tough those three and half years. I had so much confidence in the work that I was putting in off the field and the growth that I was having, but I felt like not a lot of people had confidence in me at that point."
Despite the rough time with the Buckeyes, Burrow would not change a thing. Everything worked out perfectly for him.
"All I had, like we talked about earlier, was the confidence in myself and the work that I was putting in would eventually come to light and pay off and thank God it did."
Burrow went on to play his final two seasons at LSU. His senior year was his best, completing 77.9 percent of his pass attempts for 4,715 yards, 48 touchdwons, and six interceptions. He also picked up 289 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
In addition to his personal numbers, he also led LSU to a National Championship in that season.
All of that being said, Burrow with the Buckeyes may not have worked out, but Ohio State was a big part of his journey. He may not look back fondly on the situation, but it certainly helped shape him into the quarterback he has become today.