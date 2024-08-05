Justin Fields Drops Criticism for Ohio State Buckeyes' Handling of WR
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields has been finding a lot of success so far during NFL training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Fields is a name that Buckeyes fans will always root for in the NFL. He had a lot of success at Ohio State and was an extremely entertaining player to watch. Now, he's battling for the starting job with the Steelers and has been revitalizing his career in recent weeks.
While his main focus is on earning playing time in Pittsburgh, Fields recently spoke out with some criticism about his alma mater.
Recently, he made an apperance on the St. Brown Podcast and didn't hold back his thoughts about how the Buckeyes handled wide receiver Jameson Williams, who ended up leaving to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide and made his way to the NFL after that decision.
"They were playing with Jamo. I'm not going to cap. They were playing with Jamo. He's the run-off guy to get Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave open, basically. He's the alert versus the quarters' coverage or something like that. But they really weren't messing with Jamo, but I'm glad he left. And he went crazy at Bama."
Williams barely saw the ball during his two years at Ohio State. He caught just 15 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns. However, in his one year with Alabama after leaving the Buckeyes, he showed off what he was truly capable of doing.
In that one season with the Crimson Tide, Williams racked up 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Those numbers made him the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.
Ohio State has become "Wide Receiver U" in recent years. However, they clearly made a massive mistake with Williams. Not utilizing him correctly was a big error.
Clearly, Fields thinks the same thing. Coming out and talking so openly about how the Buckeyes weren't "messing" with Williams is a tough look for the team.