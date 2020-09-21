SI.com
ON THIS DAY: Kenny Guiton Throws Six First-Half Touchdowns against Florida A&M in 2013

Adam Prescott

Urban Meyer’s first season at Ohio State resulted in a perfect 12-0 record, although the Buckeyes were ineligible for national championship consideration due to ongoing sanctions from the NCAA.

So, the 2013 schedule began amid high expectation with standout quarterback Braxton Miller back behind center. The star QB combined for over 3,300 yards and 28 touchdowns the previous year passing and rushing.

However, Miller went down with a knee injury just seven offensive plays into the second game of the calendar against San Diego State. Senior Kenny Guiton, who saved Ohio State’s perfect 2012 campaign the year before with a memorable off-the-bench performance at Purdue, was called upon to take the reins once again…

The Houston, Texas native started the next week out west against California, and also lined up for the final non-conference game on Sept. 21, 2013 against wildly-overmatched Florida A&M in the Horseshoe. All Guiton did was throw six touchdown passes IN THE FIRST HALF to break a 60-year old Buckeye single-game record.

His TD throws came from distances of 11, 8, 1, 5, 15 and 15 yards before intermission, notably going to five different receivers. Evan Spencer caught two while Jeff Heuerman, Carlos Hyde, Devin Smith and Chris Fields also got into the scoring action.

Kenny-Guiton-Houston-Coach
Guiton has gone onto a nice coaching career, including this stop at Houston.

Only two other OSU quarterbacks have ever chucked six touchdowns in a game; J.T. Barrett twice (2014 vs. Kent State, 2016 vs. Bowling Green) and Dwayne Haskins (2018 vs. Indiana and Michigan).

Ohio State won the lopsided affair 76-0 over Florida A&M, with Cardale Jones playing after halftime but actually not attempting a pass. The Buckeyes held advantages of 603-80 in total yards and 34-2 in first downs. Miller returned the next week, but Guiton will long be remembered for that record-setting afternoon in the Horseshoe.

Guiton later earned an invitation to minicamp with the Buffalo Bills but did not receive a contract/roster spot. He transitioned briefly to the Arena Football League (AFL) before starting a coaching career.

Since that time, Guiton has held positions at Texas, Houston, Louisiana Tech and now currently as the passing-game coordinator for Colorado State.

