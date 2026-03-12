Ohio State Earns Rivalry Rematch With Michigan in Big Ten Tournament

Ohio State entered the Big Ten Tournament with a splash on Thursday afternoon.

The Buckeyes beat the Iowa Hawkeyes 72-69 in the first-round of the tournament, earning Ohio State a matchup against Michigan on Friday at noon.

The top-seeded Wolverines are one of the best teams in college basketball this season. They’re a big part of the reason why several national college basketball analysts believe that the Big Ten could cut down the nets at the conclusion of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Now, Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler needs to find a way to stop them before the big dance gets started.

Diebler on playing Michigan

“It's another big opportunity for us. We're used to playing big, meaningful games,” Diebler said. “This one going against the team up north hits a little different. I’ve said that from day one.”

It’s true. Ohio State has been playing with their backs against the wall for several weeks. The Buckeyes are riding a four game winning streak and have been playing good basketball over the last month.

But the Wolverines are a different animal. During the regular season, Michigan swept Ohio State, taking down the Buckeyes in both meetings.

In the last week of January, Michigan beat Ohio State 74-62. Ohio State star point guard Bruce Thorton was held to 10 points. Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg scored 18 points.

Then in February, Michigan beat Ohio State 82-61, leaving Buckeyes fans wondering if Diebler’s squad would have enough fight to make March Madness a reality. In that defeat, Thorton had 16 points and Devin Royal had 15, but John Mobley Jr. was held to only four points.

Since then, Thorton has become Ohio State’s all-time leading scorer and the Buckeyes are playing with renewed optimism.

Thorton on Buckeyes March dreams

“It feels good to get a win, any win in the Big Ten,” Thorton said after beating Iowa on Thursday. “We know we gotta be back up tomorrow.”

Just two weeks ago, Iowa also defeated Ohio State. The Buckeyes were a bubble team. Now, they can expect a comfortable seeding in March Madness next week. But before the NCAA Tournament tips off, can the Buckeyes get sweet revenge against the Wolverines?

“It means a lot,” Thorton said about the opportunity to get revenge against Michigan. “Just another opponent that’s just in front of us. Our coaches are going to give us a great scout, we’re going to go out there and play our hardest and see where the ball lands.”