Marcus Freeman Expected To Make Huge Lineup Change Ahead Of Ohio State Matchup
As the Ohio State Buckeyes begin to prepare for their National Championship matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, head coach Ryan Day recently received some clarity in his opponents game plan on Monday.
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters this week that redshirt freshman Charles Jagusah is expected to make his first start this season at the left tackle position on Monday.
According to college football insider Pete Thamel, Freeman claimed that Jagusah is "going in the right direction" to start, but the move will not be finalized until Monday.
"Freeman added that it's 'going in a direction' for him starting there, although final plans will come together on Monday," said Thamel via X. "Jagusah had what was believed to be a season-ending pec injury in camp, but the season kept going and he'll start in national title game."
Jagusah, a former highly-touted high school prospect, was the projected to be a key piece of the offensive line this year after former tackle Joe Alt declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the redshirt freshman suffered a pec injury in camp prior to the 2024-25 season, which many believed was a season-ending injury.
But as the Fighting Irish continued to advance throughout the College Football Playoffs, it gave Jagusah a greater chance to see the field this year. He would eventually make his first appearance in the team's semifinal matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions at right guard after Rocco Spindler sustained an injury.
With Spindler expected to play and left tackle Anthonie Knapp ruled out for Monday's contest, Jagusah becomes the obvious candidate to slide into the open spot. The 6-foot-7, 330 lbs. tackle played 61 snaps at the position last year behind Alt.
The potential move could benefit the Buckeyes' defense in the National Championship. Veteran defensive ends Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau could get a favorable matchup in the trenches against a tackle with little experience. Tuimoloau, who suffered an ankle injury in the team's contest against the Texas Longhorns, told Eleven Warriors that he will be ready to go on Monday.