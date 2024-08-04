Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Accused of Violating NCAA Rules
Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore has been accused of violating NCAA rules for his alleged role in a scandal where ex-Michigan staffer Connor Stalllions allegedly attempted to steal playcalling signals of future opponents, via Dan Murphy and Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Moore is one of seven members of the 2023 Michigan football program allegedly involved.
The first-year head coach—who served as the Wolverines' offensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh last season—could face a show-cause penalty and a possible suspension for allegedly deleting a massive text message thread with Stallions.
There were 52 texts in the thread.
Moore is accused of committing a "Level 2 violation." He is also considered a potential repeat offender by the NCAA because of the resolution he negotiated in 2023 as a result of claims he contacted recruits during the recruiting dead period of the pandemic.
Harbaugh was suspended for the final three games of 2023 in relation to Stalions' operation, even though there is no proof that the now-former head coach was aware of what Stalions was doing.
However, a draft stated that Harbaugh did not properly evaluate "red flags."
Stalions resigned from his post last November.
Moore was slated to take over as Michigan's new coach following Harbaugh's departure to the Los Angeles Chargers. Obviously, these circumstances could certainly throw a wrinkle into what is supposed to be Moore's debut campaign in Ann Arbor.
The Wolverines went undefeated and won the national championship last season.
The Ohio State Buckeyes are scheduled to battle Michigan on Nov. 30. Ohio State has lost three straight meetings to its archrival.